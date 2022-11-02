Best Kastov 545 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

The Kastov 545 is a powerful Assault Rifle that can deliver one of the best performances in Modern Warfare 2 – but only if you use the right loadout. We’ve got the best Kastov 545 loadout along with what class, attachments, and perks you should use.

Roughly assembling the classic AK-47, the Kastov 545 deals good damage at a medium range and has a decent rate of fire to complement the deadly bullets. However, it’s not got the best recoil, and that medium range does hinder it, meaning you need to build this weapon well in order for it to live up to M4 standards.

Ultimately, it’s no secret that the Kastov 545 is far from the most powerful Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. But that doesn’t mean it’s not capable of completely dominating the battlefield with the right loadout.

Here’s the best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 as well as what equipment, class, and perks you should run with.

Best Kastov 545 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: KAS-7 406mm

KAS-7 406mm Muzzle : Silentfire XG6

: Silentfire XG6 Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Ivanov ST-70 Grip Stock: Kastov-Rama

Kastov-Rama Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

We start our best Kastov 545 Modern Warfare 2 loadout with the KAS-7 406mm barrel. One of the main issues regarding this Assault Rifle is its recoil. It can be extremely frustrating to deal with, especially with the quick rate of fire. The KAS-7 406mm barrel aids in that greatly along with your bullet velocity.

The Silentfire XG6 has the same perks and will help that recoil stay a little more under control when firing.

For the rear Grip, we recommend using the Ivanov ST-70 Grip due to its increase in flinch resistance – something that’s vital when competing in close combat.

When using medium-range weapons, speed and accuracy are vital. That’s why we advise using the Kastov-Rama stock which serves to boost your aiming while walking, and sprint speed.

The addition of the Cronen Mini Pro will grant you similar quick accuracy and is a perfect range for close, medium, and longer-range shots.

Activision Modern Warfare 2’s Kastov 545 can be great with the right loadout.

Best Kastov 545 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Stim

The base perks we recommend are Overkill and Scavenger. Overkill allows you to grab something more long-range to allow for all distances to be covered and Scavenger gives you a few more bullets since you’ll likely be firing quite a few during a kill.

Since Overkill is a great perk to have, the bonus perk should be Fast Hands. This lets you swap weapons and reload with ease and the speed required to take down the enemy with few problems.

As for the ultimate perk, there is really no other option than Ghost. It’s the best perk in the game and, with the number of UAVs present in Modern Warfare 2, a bit more protection is vital. It may take up to level 52 to unlock but it’s well worth the wait.

Since you’ll likely be in the fray of battle constantly, we recommend using a Stim and Thermite to deal some devastating damage and keep you alive when you really need it.

How to unlock the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to grab the Kastov 545 as soon as you get into Modern Warfare 2. Instead, you’ll need to reach level 23 to first unlock the Kastov 762. Once that’s complete, get the Kastov 762 to level 10 and you will unlock the Kastov 545.

In short, to unlock the Kastov 545 you need to:

Reach player level 23 Use the Kastov 762 Once it reaches level 10, the Kastov 545 will be unlocked.

Alternatives to the Kastov 545 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If the Kastov 545 is just not quite cutting it for you then the next clear choice should be the M4. It’s easily one of the most powerful weapons in the game and is a no-brainer for players wanting a powerful and capable alternative.

If the M4 isn’t for you, then the TAQ-56 is a fantastic Assault Rifle that brings something unique to the match and allows you to stray a little from the typical M4.

Now that you have the best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for MW2:

