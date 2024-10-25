Best SMG loadouts in Black Ops 6

If you want to dominate close-range in Black Ops 6 then you can’t go wrong with an SMG, and we’ve put together the meta loadouts for all of the best options.

This year’s Call of Duty doesn’t have the biggest lineup of guns, but the ones that are there all serve a specific purpose. While Assault Rifles are great all-rounders, SMGs are the kings of close-quarters engagements.

But with six to choose from, it can be hard to separate the strong from the weak. So, here are the best SMGs in Black Ops 6.

Best Black Ops 6 SMG loadouts

1. Jackal PDW

Dexerto / Activision

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

The Jackal PDW was the standout weapon during the beta and it remains the best SMG in Black Ops 6. While there are other guns in its category with better range, the Jackal’s sheer power at close range places it head-and-shoulders above the competition.

You can address its shortcomings with the help of the Long Barrel and Vertical Foregrip, which make it much more viable at mid-range and help keep its recoil in check. Then, the Quickdraw Grip drastically buffs the ADS speed and lets you land those crucial first shots.

Like most SMGs, the Jackal also chews through ammo, so you’ll want Extended Mag 1 to ensure you can drop multiple enemies before reloading.

2. Tanto .22

Dexerto / Activision

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

In many ways, the Tanto .22 is the polar opposite of the PDW, boasting a slower fire rate but much more damage per shot. This makes for a weapon that’s perfect for mid-range, so if you like the feel of an SMG but want to be left exposed on larger maps, this is the pick for you.

It already kills faster than many other Black Ops 6 guns, but the Rapid Fire mod brings the TTK down to blistering speeds. This extra bang for your buck does come with plenty of recoil, so to counteract this we’ve gone for the Vertical Foregrip.

3. C9

Dexerto / Activision

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: No Stock

Omnimovement is the star of Black Ops 6 and the C9 pairs with it beautifully. Although it’s the first SMG you get your hands on, its impressive mobility makes it a solid choice whether you’re Level 1 just getting started, or ready to Prestige at Level 55.

The best C9 build doubles down on its movement, and the Ergonomic Grip is the most important attachment of them all. This improves the ADS, slide-to-fire, and dive-to-fire speeds, so, when paired with the No Stock option, you’ll be nothing but a blur.

4. KSV

Dexerto / Activision

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: CQB Grip

If we’re being honest, there’s a pretty substantial step down from the top three to the KSV. Its unwieldy recoil makes it tougher to control than its rivals, while its weak bullet velocity makes it tough to recommend at mid-range.

That being said, it’s still extremely effective in close-range fights thanks to its rapid rate, and you can help the velocity by equipping the Reinforced Barrel. Then, the Vertical Foregrip and Ported Compensator can reduce much of the recoil to make the KSV much more competitive.

5. Kompact 92

Dexerto / Activision

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Precision Foregrip

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Magazine: Extended Mag 1

The Kompact 92 has a ridiculous fire rate, the best of any SMG in Black Ops 6, but its limited viability sees it fall behind many of the other options in its class. While it has one of the fastest TTKs in the game up to a certain range, its fall-off is dramatic.

However, all that being said, it truly shines on maps like Babylon and Payback if you can keep it under control. With this in mind, the Precision Foregrip and Ported Compensator should be your go-tos, while the Long Barrel buffs the range.

All Black Ops 6 SMGs ranked

Jackal PDW Tanto .22 C9 KSV Kompact 92 PP-919

Meta analysis

The SMG meta in Black Ops 6 is still taking shape, but the Jackal PDW has already emerged as the best in the early stages of the game. Although it was handed a slight nerf after tearing up the beta, its close-range TTK remains untouched so it’s still a force to be reckoned with.

That being said, the Tanto .22 isn’t far behind if you prefer something with more damage per shot, and the C9 is the perfect showcase for omnimovement. Plus, both of these guns are unlocked much earlier than the Jackal, so don’t be surprised to see them showing up more in the opening days.

Of course, each new update is set to bring a host of buffs and nerfs, as well as new guns to keep the meta fresh. So, while this is the lay of the land for now, it could change drastically in the months to come.

The first of these updates is Black Ops 6 Season 1, which is also when Treyarch’s latest title integrates with Warzone.