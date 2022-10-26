Best Taq-56 (SCAR-L) MW2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

The fan-favorite Scar from the original Modern Warfare 2 has returned in the 2022 version as the Taq-56 and we’ve got the best class, attachments, and perks to use on the old classic.

The Taq-56 is one of the hardest hitting weapons in all of Modern Warfare 2 thanks to a unique blueprint called Frontal Impact. If you’re looking to pick up this blueprint and start shredding lobbies, we’ve got all the info you need.

The unlock process is a bit of a grind but dedicated players should meet the requirements without too much trouble.

Best Taq-56 (SCAR-L) loadout in MW2

As of now the Taq-56 isn’t available to gunsmith but it does have the aforementioned Frontal Impact blueprint which comes with its own attachments, including a red dot and stabilizer.

Players are locked into using the provided attachments from the blueprint, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the best weapons in the entire game.

Best Taq-56 Modern Warfare 2 class

The best class for the Taq will look very similar to the best class for the M4 since the guns have similar strengths.

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Hardline

Hardline Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Tracker and Battle-Hardened allow players to navigate around the map with heightened awareness and increased safety respectively.

Fast Hands will keep you in the fight even when the frenetic pace of the game makes it impossible to reload and Hardline will make it easier to have big impact on the map.

The Frag and Snapshot Grenade are staple picks that suit any class that plays aggressively. They offer universal protection in the moments where your gun simply isn’t enough.

How to unlock the Taq-56 and Frontal Impact blueprint

Players gain access to the Frontal Impact weapon blueprint at Level 30.

It will take a little bit of grinding to unlock, but things like Double XP tokens and playing objective-based game modes can help speed up the entire process. These matches take longer to complete than Team Deathmatch, but the overall score output is worth the extra time you put in.

Alternatives to the Taq-56 in Modern Warfare 2

The M4 is the current best option for players who want the long-range advantage of the Scar but are averse to using either version of the weapon themselves.

This is also a great choice to use while leveling up enough to try out the other weapons for yourself.

