Best Kastov 545 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Kastov 545 is one powerful Assault Rifle that can shred enemies from a distance in Warzone 2. So, here’s a Kastov 545 loadout with some ideal attachments and perks to give you an edge in battle royale.

The Assault class is one of the most preferred weapon choices among players from the battle royale genre and it’s no different for the latest CoD BR sequel. These weapons can prove to be quite efficient at both medium and close-range combat with some exceptions of being useful in long-range as well.

The Kastov 545 is one such weapon in Warzone 2 that has relatively higher recoil than others but compensates it with an equal amount of damage.

So, here we have put together the best class for the Kastov 545 AR, making it deadly for different scenarios.

Best Kastov 545 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel : IG-K30 406MM

: IG-K30 406MM Muzzle : Echoless-80

: Echoless-80 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The main goal of this loadout is to make the Kastov 545 effective at both close and medium-range combat. Starting with the IG-K30 406MM Barrel, it helps to improve the bullet velocity, recoil control, damage range, and hip fire accuracy of the weapon. Next, the Echoless-80 Muzzle catalyzes the effect of the Barrel by suppressing sound and smoothening the recoil.

The VX Pineapple underbarrel helps to make the recoil steadier and also improves hip fire accuracy. We have chosen the Cronen Mini Pro optic here as the recoil increases significantly if you use a larger scope. However, it’s a personal preference and you experiment a bit to choose which one suits you best.

Lastly, we’d recommend the 45 Round Mag as it ensures you have enough ammo in case the entire opponent squad decides to push together.

Activision The Kastov 545 AR hits hard.

Best Kastov 545 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1 : Overkill

: Overkill Base Perk 2 : Strong Arm

: Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk : Survivor

: Survivor Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

In battle royale, it’s essential to keep another primary weapon (like an SMG or a Sniper), depending upon your style of play. That’s exactly why we are recommending Overkill as it allows you to do the same. Strong Arm makes your throwables land more precisely while Spotter helps you spot enemy field upgrades, killstreaks, or equipment through walls.

The Survivor perk pings enemies who knocked you out and allows your teammates to revive you quicker. For equipment, we’ve recommended the combo of a Frag Grenade and a Flash Grenade to relocate and disorient your enemies at the same time.

How to unlock the Kastov 545 in Warzone 2

To unlock the Kastov 545 in Warzone 2, you’ll need to reach Rank 23 first. This will unlock the Kastov 762 AR which further needs to be upgraded to Level 10.

Once you’ve done these two steps, the Kastov 545 will unlock after which you can start leveling it up for the attachments we mentioned above. So, yes, the process is a bit tedious and not so simple, yet rewarding.

Best Kastov 545 alternatives in Warzone 2

If you feel the Kastov 545 takes too long to unlock then you may want to go with the Kastov 762 instead.

However, if you want to go with a gun that does similar damage having lower recoil, then the M4 might be ideal for you.

So, there you have it — that’s all for our Kastov 545 loadout. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

