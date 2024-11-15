Best AK-74 loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

If you can look past accuracy issues, and learn how to master the AK-74, the AR is an absolute force to be reckoned with in Warzone.

Usually in Warzone, players prefer accurate ARs that can take on long-range engagements. As a result, they are willing to sacrifice damage, if it means the weapon is easy to control and consistent.

However, for players that are already confident in their aim. There is no reason, they shouldn’t go after a long range meta weapon that shreds through enemies at the cost of recoil. And if that’s something you want, look no further than the AK-74.

Best Warzone AK-74 loadout

Dexerto

Optic: Jason Armory 2x

Jason Armory 2x Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

We don’t believe that the AK-74 is a strong meta contender without eight attachments, so you must equip the Gunfighter Wildcard. This prevents you from being able to use a primary weapon as your secondary, but the tradeoff is worth it.

That’s because this set of attachments addresses the AR’s primary concerns and elevates it into a tier of its own. To start, the Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, and Recoil Springs all reduce vertical and horizontal recoil.

Optics come down to personal preference, but we found that the Jason Armory 2x provides a perfect balance between being scoped in too much or not enough. It does take some adjusting getting used to there being no red dot on this scope, but it’s worth the change.

Meanwhile, the Commando Foregrip improves aim down sight and sprit to fire speeds and the Balanced Stock addresses every important mobility area.

Every AR loadout should use the Reinforced Barrel for better damage range and bullet velocity, and the same applies to the Extended Mag II, because you need more ammunition to deal with more than one enemy at once.

Best AK-74 Perks, Equipment & Class Specialty

Dexerto

Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Wildcard : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Being able to outmaneuver your opponents is crucial in Warzone, and you are going to need all of the help available with a slower AR loadout. That’s why Dexterity is the best Perk 1, it reduces weapon motion while sliding, diving, and jumping and reduces fall damage.

Perk 2 doesn’t offer many intriguing options. So, Quick Fix is the logical choice here because it triggers health regeneration after inserting a plate or getting an elimination. Additionally, you can hip-fire your weapon while equipping a plate, which will save you on more than one occasion.

We could also see Sprinter as a popular choice because it allows you to tactical-sprint indefinitely. Yet, this is deceiving. You can tactical-sprint indefinitely with the dedicated melee weapon, meaning this perk will only be useful if you’re playing so aggressive that you don’t have time to pull out your weapon before fighting.

Perk 3, on the other hand, is a difficult choice. You could make a case that Ghost, Gung-Ho, Birdseye, and Alertness are all the obvious selections, but we decided to go with Tempered since it allows you to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three.

Frag Grenades are also a good option, but we went with Throwing Knives to finish off downed enemies. Finally, Smoke Grenades provide cover while rotating across open areas or running away from enemies.

AK-74 pros and cons

Pros Cons Class-leading time-to-kill speed Slower rate of fire Impressive damage range Shaky recoil Rewards high-skill players Less than average handling and mobility

Activision

As you can see from the firing range recoil target above, the recoil pattern is easy to control with the best set of attachments. So, when you also take into account that the Ak-74 leads all Black Ops 6 ARs in time-to-kill speed in gunfights up to 36 meters away, it’s hard to argue that there are many other better options.

Players will still have to adjust for accuracy concerns when dealing withe enemies further away. However, for Resurgence maps there should be no issue with taking on engagements from any range.

How to unlock AK-74 in Warzone

The AK-74 can be unlocked by reaching Level 10 in Warzone. Thankfully, this means it’s one of the earlier unlocks, so you won’t need to play for too long to get your hands on it.

Warzone AK-74 alternatives

Even the most skilled Warzone players will have problems handling the AK-74’s inconsistent and jumpy recoil pattern. In addition, it takes eight attachments to make this AR truly shine, meaning you can’t carry an SMG as a secondary weapon. It’s a viable gun, but it has problems.

So, if you want something different, we recommend using the laser accurate GPR 91 or all-around solid XM4.

