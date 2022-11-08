Best HCR 56 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s HCR 56 is a low but dealy LMG capable of dominating any battlefield, as long as it has the right loadout attached. Here’s the best HCR 56 loadout along with the best perks, equipment, and attachments.

With over 40 different weapons to choose from in Modern Warfare 2, players are able to explore long-range snipers, close-range shotguns, or heavy LMGs. While LMGs are undeniably bulky, they can pack an impressive punch when used and built correctly.

The HCR 56 is no different. It’s heavy but powerful and is capable of a vast amount of versatility. However, to achieve such versatility you need the right loadout. We’ve got the best HCR 56 loadout along with what perks, equipment, and attachments you need to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

Contents

Best HCR 56 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Barrel : 24.4“ Bruen S-620

: 24.4“ Bruen S-620 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The HCR 56 LMG is powerful but can be extremely heavy and slow, this is why we recommend using attachments to help speed it up overall and keep your aim true. The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle aims to improve your recoil control which is complemented by the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel which does the same job with your recoil but also focuses on getting some extra hipfire accuracy for when a battle needs more speed.

With a slower weapon like an LMG, you want to be able to deal with both aiming down the sight quickly and accurately hip firing. This is why we recommend using the 24.4“ Bruen S-620 barrel which serves to improve your ADS, movement speed, and hipfire recoil. The FTAC C11 Riser comb will give you the last ADS boost the HCR 56 needs.

Lastly, while you don’t need to put a sight on the HCR 56 if you want to do so, we recommend using the Cronen Mini Pro. It will increase your range and accuracy without being an imposing sight that only serves to slow all the changes you’ve made.

Activision The HCR 56 packs a punch but needs some handling control to really be powerful.

Best HCR 56 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

When it comes to perks, you want to be able to adapt to any situation quickly and tactically. That’s why we recommend using Tracker and Overkill as your two base perks. Tracker will let you get the drop on an enemy while Overkill will allow you to equip a quicker gun or one that takes the enemy out with a few shots.

As for your Bonus Perk, Fast Hands is the perfect complement to Overkill and will also enable you to reload a little quicker, something vital for an LMG.

Ghost is a no-brainer for an Ultimate Perk. It’s easily one of the best perks in the game and will enable you to stay protected from those annoying UAVs.

Lastly, we recommend using Semtex and Flash Grenades to deal some impressive damage and confuse the enemy before going in and clearing out an objective.

How to unlock HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately, to unlock the HCR 56, you’ll need to play Modern Warfare 2 for a while.

You’ll first need to reach player level 41. This will then unlock the STB 556 Assault Rifle. Once that’s available to use, get it to level 20 and the HCR 56 will be available to use.

To put it in steps, to unlock the HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2 you need to:

Get to level 41. Use the STB 556 until it reaches level 20. Unlock the HCR 56.

Best alternatives to HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2

The HCR 56 takes a while to get hold of so we recommend using the Sakin MG38 if you want an LMG that’s available from the beginning of the game.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little faster and with an impressive punch, you can’t go wrong with an Assault Rifle like the M4, it’s one of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2.

Now you know the best HCR 56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can get right back to wiping out the enemy. While loading up a new game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 guides:

