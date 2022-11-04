Best Sakin MG38 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s Sakin MG38 is a rather slow but fantastically powerful LMG. It’s a bulky gun but possesses the capability to wreak destruction on any battlefield – with the right loadout. We’ve got the best Sakin MG38 loadout along with the best equipment, Perks, and attachments.

One of the best things about Modern Warfare 2 is its versatility with different types of weapons. You can use long-range snipers, short-range shotguns, or the heavy but powerful LGMs. LMGs are not known for being quick and mobile but undeniably pack a punch.

However, while they’re not known for being light, the Sakin MG38 is capable of being relatively speedy, but only with the right loadout. We’ve got the best loadout for the Sakin MG38 so you can use its power and speed to take down the enemy, no matter what.

Contents

Best Sakin MG38 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Cheetah STM Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

One of the main downsides to the Sakin MG30 is its speed when you need to use the sight or fire when sprinting. That’s why we recommend using the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap which increases your sprint-to-fire speed and helps that slow aim down sight speed.

To complement this the Cheetah STM Stock is a fantastic choice with its increases in both your sprint speed and aiming while walking speed.

Another attachment we recommend using is the Schlager PEQ Box IV. This will again increase your ADS speed and get it up to scratch for when you need to react quickly.

With three attachments fixing the speed problems, it’s time to focus on damage and easier aiming. That’s why we recommend using the Cronen Mini Pro optic. It grants an unobstructed view and grants you pinpoint precision when aiming.

As for damage, the 7.62 High Velocity ammo will increase your bullet velocity and damage range, allowing you to shoot from longer distances and still pack a deadly punch.

Activision The Sakin MG38 packs a sizeable punch but needs a little tweaking to reach its true potential.

Best Sakin MG38 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Since you’ll likely be up close and personal with the enemy, we recommend using Tracker and Battle Hardened. Tracker allows you to keep a close eye on the enemy while Battle Hardened keeps you safe from the many flashes and stuns flying about.

For the Bonus Perk, we suggest using Fast Hands to speed up that rather lengthy reload time and to allow you to switch weapons when you really need it.

The last Perk we recommend is Ghost. It doesn’t require much description and is undeniably one of the best Perks in Modern Warfare 2. It keeps you safe from enemy radars and will likely save your life.

When it comes to your Lethal and Tactical, Semtex and Flash Grenade to easily destroy and confuse the enemy depending on the situation.

How to unlock the Sakin MG38 in Modern Warfare 2

Thankfully, unlocking the Sakin MG38 in Modern Warfare 2 is extremely easy. It’s available as soon as you get into the game so you can get right to enjoying this LMG.

However, you will need to level it up to use many of the attachments.

Alternatives to the Sakin MG38 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Since the Sakin MG38 is relatively slow and bulky, you could opt for a quicker but equally as devastating Assault Rifle, after all, you can’t go wrong with the M4.

Alternatively, if you want to stay in the LMG subclass, the 556 Icarus is often stated as one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

Now you know the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can get right back to wiping out the enemy. While loading up a new game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 guides:

How to use Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith: Receivers and Blueprints explained | Modern Warfare 2 new equipment guide: Lethals and Tacticals explained | How to unlock MP5 SMG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2 | How to unlock Oni Operator & Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 | All Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks | What is Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode? | All Modern Warfare 2 perks | All Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades