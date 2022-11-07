Best Lockwood 300 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s Lockwood 300 is capable of wiping enemies off the battlefield with only a few shots – but it needs the right loadout. We’ve got the best Lockwood 300 loadout along with what perks, equipment, and attachments you should try out.

The Lockwood 300 is one of four available Shotguns in Modern Warfare 2 and is easily one of the most powerful in the category. It deals a devastating amount of damage and can be relatively easy to handle with a good loadout.

We’ve compiled the best loadout for the Lockwood 300 along with the best perks, equipment, and attachments to keep you at the top of the leaderboard.

Contents

Best Lockwood 300 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Muzzle: Bryson Series IX Choke

While the Lockwood 300 is undeniably powerful, recoil and mobility do let the weapon down when it has no attachments committed to it. This is why we recommend using the Heist Stock Mod. It increases your movement speed and general handling along with your hipfire recoil control helping you deal more accurate damage when it really matters.

Another attachment that aids in your speed and handling is the Agent Grip. This underbarrel boosts your hipfire accuracy which is the primary way you’ll want to fire this Shotgun.

Since you’ll primarily want to hipfire the Lockwood 300, one of the best attachments you can add is the Point-G3P 04. It may have a visible laser but that increase in sprint-to-fire and hipfire accuracy will be a game-changer no matter the obvious laser.

Lastly, while the Lockwood 300 is powerful, you still need to use some attachments that increase the damage range and the spread of your bullets. Both the Matuzek 812 Barrel and the Bryson Series IX Choke will keep that Pellet Spread close and clean while also increasing your damage range. Together they will ensure you take down the enemy quickly and without any mistakes.

Activision The Lockwood 300 can pack a serious punch and be extremely effective on the battlefield, with the right loadout.

Best Lockwood 300 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stun Grenades

When it comes to perks for a Shotgun class, it’s important you get the drop on the enemy. Anyone coming at you with an SMG will take you down if you don’t shoot first. That’s why we’ve gone for Tracker and Overkill. Tracker will let you follow the enemy from behind and Overkill will allow you to change to a faster weapon if needed.

Following on from Tracker and Overkill, we’ve complimented the two perks with Fast Hands and High Alert. Fast Hands works with Overkill and lets you reload and change weapons quickly. High Alert will let you know if an enemy is looking at you meaning you’ll have a better chance to shoot first.

Lastly, for the equipment, we recommend using Stun Grenades and Throwing Knives. Stuns will confuse the enemy and allow you to get those all-important shots in while the Throwing Knives are there to give you a last quick element of damage before reloading.

How to unlock Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2, all you will need to do is reach player level 36.

This may take a bit of time but some successful objective matches will increase your level quickly and you’ll be able to enjoy the Lockwood 300 in no time.

Best alternatives to Lockwood 300 in Modern Warfare 2

Since unlocking the Lockwood 300 does require you to level up to a relatively high level, you can always try one of the earlier shotguns available like the Bryson 800. It’s strong, effective, and capable of dominating the battlefield with the right user.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little more ranged, try out the MCPR-300. It’s a powerful sniper rifle and will encourage you to step out of the action for a little while, getting you to pick off the enemy from afar.

Now that you have the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can check out some of our other handy MW2 guides:

How to use Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith: Receivers and Blueprints explained | Modern Warfare 2 new equipment guide: Lethals and Tacticals explained | How to unlock MP5 SMG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2 | How to unlock Oni Operator & Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 | All Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks | What is Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode? | All Modern Warfare 2 perks | All Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades