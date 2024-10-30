Best Black Ops 6 quickscoping loadout and class setup

Who said quickscoping was dead? Here is everything you need to know about the best sniper load out for all of the trick shot fans out there in Black Ops 6.

What is and isn’t a quickscope has always been a decisive topic. Players must shoot a sniper rifle rapidly after scoping in to perform the skill. If you wait too long, it becomes a hard-scope and no longer counts.

Most seasoned Call of Duty veterans can recall at least one trick shot montage they watched from a classic title. It was all the craze, as YouTubers pulled off miraculous plays and dominated Multiplayer lobbies.

Article continues after ad

Or, nothing was better than beating your friend in a one-on-one sniping battle on Rust in Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Unfortunately, quickscoping has become a dying art. You don’t see much of that content anymore, and sniper rifles haven’t been as popular in recent titles.

Article continues after ad

This lineup is designed to restore sniping to its former glory.

Best LW3A1 Frontline quickscope loadout in Black Ops 6

Dexerto

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Stock Pad: Precision Pad

Precision Pad Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Comb: Quickdraw Riser

Quickdraw Riser Stock: Heavy Stock

Heavy Stock Laser: Sterlok Laser

Sterlok Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Our loadout focuses on improving accuracy and mobility to make landing trick shots and quickscoping easier.

Rapid Fire is one of the most essential attachments for this loadout because it improves the sniper rifle’s rechamber speed and fire rate. Heavy Stock is also valuable because it reduces flinch resistance so your weapon won’t sway as much when trying to quickscope an enemy.

Article continues after ad

Quickscoping relies on speed, so the Sterlock Laser helps by drastically tightening the spread during the transition between hipfire and aiming down sights.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for LW3A1 loadout

Dexerto

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Specialty: Recon

Recon Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Sleer Agent

Selecting three blue Perks unlocks Recon, which reveals enemies through walls briefly after respawning. This is the best Combat Speciality because knowing where every enemy is when your first spawn is a massive advantage.

Treyarch improved the audio for BO6, and it’s much easier to hear enemy footsteps. Considering that change, Ninja is a must for every loadout, as it makes footsteps quieter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Up next, Tracker reveals enemy footsteps and pings enemies. Most Black Ops 6 maps are small, so it’s essential always to know where enemies are.

Dexerto

It’s still early, but Sleeper Agent has the potential to be a go-to Field Upgrade. The annoying ability disguises enemies as teammates, but Vigilance makes you immune to Sleeper Agent and flashes a HUD icon when you are on an enemy’s mini-map.

That’s everything you need to know about creating the best quickscoping loadout. For more, check out our guides on the best weapons in Black Ops 6 and the best PC settings.

