Best Saug loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Saug is a brand-new weapon in Black Ops 6 Season 1, so here’s the best loadout of the SMG complete with the ideal attachments, Perks, and Equipment.

The SMG meta has been extremely competitive in Black Ops 6 since launch, as the game’s smaller maps feel tailor-made for closer-range weapons. Now, with the arrival of Season 1, a new contender is looking to take multiplayer by storm.

So, here’s the best Saug loadout in Black Ops 6 and everything you need for the meta class.

Best Black Ops 6 Saug loadout attachments

Muzzle : Ported Compensator

: Ported Compensator Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag 1

: Extended Mag 1 Fire Mods : Recoil Springs

: Recoil Springs Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Dexerto / Activision

The Saug already kills incredibly quickly, so the best loadout focuses on keeping it under control. To do this, we’ve gone for the Ported Compensator and Vertical Foregrip, which buff the SMG’s recoil control to make it easier to handle during sustained fire.

Recoil Springs also help its recoil control, allowing you to land your shots more accurately up to 25 meters. Then, the Quickdraw Grip improves the ADS speed to make sure you always get the crucial first shot in.

Finally, given the SMG’s fast fire rate, Extended Mag 1 is a must-pick, otherwise you’ll find yourself reloading after nearly every kill. With this combination of attachments, the Saug can outgun virtually any other weapon in its class, especially in very close-range fights.

Best Perks & Equipment

Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Wildcard: Perk Greed (Ninja)

Perk Greed (Ninja) Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Stim

Stim Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Dexerto / Activision

The Saug shines when getting up close and personal, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the Enforcer Speciality to heal yourself and get a movement boost after every kill. To do this, you’ll need to equip the red Perks.

Kicking things off is Dexterity, which reduces weapon mention while sprinting and diving, making it much easier to land shots. Then, Assassin marks enemies on a killstreak so you can hunt them down and take them out.

Finally, we recommend using Double Time to increase the duration of your Tactical Sprint, as well as the Perk Greed Wildcard to equip Ninja and mask your footsteps.

When it comes to Equipment, a well-timed Frag can clear an entire room instantly, while Stims offer a nice healing boost after being hit. A Trophy System also comes in handy, as it blocks incoming explosives while you’re holding a point.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Rapid fire rate Poor range Great close-range TTK Lots of recoil Very mobile Low bullet velocity

The Saug is one of the best SMGs in Black Ops 6 in Season 1, but only on the smaller maps in the rotation. Its fire rate makes it an absolute monster on the likes of Babylon and Nuketown, as these close-quarters maps are where its rapid TTK truly shines.

However, its high recoil and poor range means it’s no ideal for every situation, and it’s tough to recommend on larger maps. So, if you’re playing something like Red Card or Scud, then you might want to look at an SMG with better range or an Assault Rifle.

But as long as you’re playing to its strengths, the Saug is a very strong option that can melt enemies in the blink of an eye.

How to unlock Saug in Black Ops 6

You can unlock the Saug by completing Page 3 of the Black Ops 6 Season 1 Battle Pass. You’ll need to use tokens to unlock all of the other rewards on that page, before spending one final token to get the SMG.

Luckily, it’s one of the free unlocks, so you can get your hands on the new weapon if you haven’t purchased the Battle Pass.

Saug alternatives

If you want an SMG with a bit more range, the Tanto .22 comes with a slower fire rate but is much more viable in mid-range encounters. You could also go for the KSV, as it has a relatively similar rate of fire but is much easier to control.

Now that you’ve got the best Saug loadout in Black Ops 6, be sure to get the most out of it by also running the best audio settings and controller setup.