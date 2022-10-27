How to rank up fast in Modern Warfare 2

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 has boatloads of weapons, Killstreaks, and equipment to experiment with, but you’ll have to earn enough XP to unlock most of them first. Here’s our guide on how to rank up quickly in Modern Warfare 2.

In Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward have given players more toys to play with than ever before. There are dozens of weapons to try out and stacks of equipment and Killstreaks to help give you inflict pain on the enemy team.

But like most multiplayer shooters, players don’t have access to everything all at once. Many of the most powerful items are locked behind higher ranks.

Luckily, we’ve put together a guide on how to level up quickly in Modern Warfare 2.

Activision There are plenty of ways to earn quick XP in Modern Warfare 2.

How to earn quick XP in Modern Warfare 2

There are a number of different ways to rake in the XP when playing Modern Warfare 2. Some are fairly straightforward, but others might force you to change up your playstyle slightly. Either way, using the following methods will get you to level 55 in no time at all.

Play the objective

We may be starting with an obvious one here, but sticking to the objectives is one of the best ways to level up in Modern Warfare 2. The game deliberately rewards those who play each match properly, so make sure you have a clear idea of what the objective is.

In modes like Domination and Headquarters, focus on the points that need to be captured. Securing them will come with a dose of XP, as will defending them or clearing them out.

On the other hand, if you’re a Team Deathmatch player, get yourself into the fight and rack up as many kills as possible.

Revive fallen teammates

Certain game modes like Knockout and Prisoner Rescue give players the chance to revive dead teammates in the middle of a round and bring them back into the action. We heavily recommend doing so, as you’ll be rewarded with some quick and easy XP that takes little effort.

Not only that, but it also gives the team a greater chance of victory, which means – you guessed it – even more XP.

To revive a fallen ally, simply head over to their body and hold Square/X when prompted.

Use Double XP Tokens

While you’re playing match after match of Modern Warfare 2, it’s easy to forget that you’re earning Double XP Tokens that can be activated at any time. These useful items do exactly what it says on the tin, usually lasting for around an hour.

The catch is that it lasts for an hour of real time, not in-game time, so don’t waste precious minutes sitting in the menus. Our advice would be to join any lobbies and get all your loadouts in order before you pop the Token.

This way, you can make the most of the double XP period by cramming in as many games as possible.

Activision With these tips, you’ll hit level 55 in no time.

Make use of Double XP Weekends

The devs will occasionally give everybody the chance to rank up quickly by holding Double XP Weekends, where progress is doubled across all modes. Taking full advantage of these is crucial if you want to hit the next Prestige rank as soon as possible.

Events like this are usually announced ahead of time, so keep an eye on Infinity Ward and Activision’s socials to find out when the next one is taking place.

Play to your strengths

When it comes down to it, the best way to rank up quickly in Modern Warfare 2 is to play well in matches. The only surefire way to make sure you’re scoring highly is to stick to the game modes that suit your style of play.

If you’re a run-and-gunner, Team Deathmatch or Free-for-All is your best bet. But if you prefer to sneak around and carefully pick off enemies then Search and Destroy is the way to go.

Ultimately, if you’re playing a mode you enjoy, chances are you’ll find yourself higher up the leaderboard each game, and the XP will come pouring in.

There you have it! Those were the best ways to level up quickly in Modern Warfare 2. As players begin to discover more creative ways of earning XP, we’ll be sure to update this with the latest methods.

