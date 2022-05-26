Best H4 Blixen Vanguard loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The best H4 Blixen loadout can tear through your enemies in the Vanguard Season 3 Reloaded update, so here are all the best attachments that increase its kill potential.

The H4 Blixen (Carl Gustaf) is the latest SMG to be added to both Vanguard and Warzone in the Season 3 Reloaded update. giving players a deadly new weapon to get to grips with. Boasting both great damage, mid-range coverage, and a scintillating fire rate – the H4 Blixen is shaping up to be one of the best SMGs in the game.

Whether it has what it takes to overthrow the MP40 and Owen Gun remains to be seen, but for now, the H4 Blixen is shaping up to be a top meta contender. In order to maximize your kill potential and get you securing those game-winning Killstreaks, we’ve outlined the best H4 Blixen Vanguard loadout.

Best H4 Blixen Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK

Optic: Slate Refle ctor

ctor Stock: Karlsson Padded Coz

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine : 9mm 72 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Fleet

Kit: Quick

Our best H4 Blixen (Carl Gustaf) Vanguard loadout is fairly similar to our Warzone version, with the build increasing the gun’s damage and mobility. As the majority of engagements in Vanguard favor close to mid-range firefights, we’ve utilized attachments that help keep it competitive in these scenarios.

First up is the Recoil Booster and Jonsson 9″ RMK. These two attachments raise the SMG’s fire rate, ensuring you’re dishing out as much damage as possible. In fact, the H4 Blixen can quickly chew through ammunition, so we recommend using the 9mm 72 Round Mags.

The increase in fire rate does come at a cost to accuracy, but this weakness can be covered up by using the Karlsson Padded Coz and M1941 Hand Stop. Because of the added accuracy increase, the Slate Reflector is a perfect choice.

Not only is it one of the cleanest Optics in the game, but it is also the best option for close-range firefights. After all, having an Optic that doesn’t hinder your vision and ADS time is incredibly important.

In order to raise the H4 Blixen’s ADS speed and overall mobility, the Fabric Grip, Fleet, and Quick are the best options. So, if you enjoy going for sneaky flanks or aggressively rushing down your foes, then be sure to equip these attachments.

While you’ll primarily be using the H4 Blixen in close-range engagements, the added bullet velocity from Lengthened does make hitting distant targets easier – an area that can prove vital on Vanguard’s larger maps.

Best H4 Blixen setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks & equipment

Perk 1: Fortified

Perk 2: Forward Intel

Perk 3: Lightweight

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade: Armor

The best H4 Blixen (Carl Gustaf) loadout uses Fortified, Forward Intel, and Lightweight as its Perk choices. Fortified reduces the damage done by enemy explosives and fire, which gives you more survivability.

Next up is Forward Intel. This perk enables you to instantly gain knowledge on enemy locations without the need to run any reconnaissance Killstreaks. Knowing enemy spawn rotations and avoiding any backstabs is extremely useful, so this Perk is a must for high killcount games.

Rounding off the list is Lightweight. As the H4 Blixen favor close-range firefights, this class greatly benefits from the added mobility of gained from Lightweight. Simply tear around the map and use the added speed to run rings around your foes.

Having access to MK2 Frag Grenades is always nice, particularly when you need to flush out pesky campers. While the H4 Blixen’s 72 Round Mags will give you plenty of ammunition, the Machine Pistol can get you out of a tight situation.

Lastly, both the Stun Grenade and Armor Field Upgrade maximize your survivability, enabling you to turn the tide of even the fiercest of firefights.

How to unlock the H4 Blixen in Vanguard

In order to unlock the H4 Blixen (Carl Gustaf) in Vanguard, you’ll need to get three slide kills in a single match fifteen times.

It’s important to note, that once you’ve got your three slide kills, you must finish the match for it to count. If you leave before the end of the match, it will not register, meaning you’ll need to start the process all over again.

Alternative to the H4 Blixen loadout

The Owen Gun is one of the deadliest SMGs in Vanguard, so if you’re looking for an alternative to the H4 Blixen, then consider using our best Owen Gun loadout. This oldschool weapon boasts great speed and accuracy, making it a top pick for close-quarter scenarios.

While it may not have as much damage range as the H4 Blixen, it more than makes up for that with its lightning-fast fire rate. Make sure you take this gun for a spin and see how you get on in Season 3 Reloaded.

So, there you have it, the best H4 Blixen loadout you should be using in Vanguard. Make sure you check out our Vanguard page and weapon loadouts below to get ahead in the new update.

