Best Owen Gun CoD Vanguard class loadout: attachments, perks, proficiency, setup

The Owen Gun is one of CoD Vanguard’s deadliest SMGs in the right hands and we’ve got you covered with the best loadout possible. From optimal attachments to the perfect equipment, here’s everything you need to get the most out of this gun.

Although the MP40 has emerged as an early favorite in CoD Vanguard, other SMGs can be just as powerful with the right setups. The Owen Gun is one such SMG that can dominate in any match if you’ve got the right build in hand.

As a well-rounded weapon, boosting accuracy, damage, and movement speed can all help you on your way to calling in V2 Rockets in no time.

Here’s our ultimate Owen Gun loadout in CoD Vanguard to help you take down every target in the blink of an eye.

Best Owen Gun CoD Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer (damage range is crucial with this SMG)

Barrel: Hockenson 305MM Precision (accuracy and headshot damage, fast kills)

Optic: Slate Reflector (standard)

Stock: Removed Stock (movement speed/ads speed)

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop (accuracy)

Magazine: No Magazine (all have too many downsides)

Ammo Type: Lengthened (velocity is king)

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip (ADS speed)

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand (fast reload)

Kit: Quick (sprint speed)

Kicking things off with our ultimate Owen Gun loadout is the F8 Stabilizer Muzzle. The goal with this setup is to keep a well-balanced SMG that can hold its own from close to mid-range. This particular Muzzle extends your damage range by 10% to accomplish just that.

Helping with your recoil control is the Hockenson 305MM Precision Barrel, an essential pick for multiple reasons. While it certainly helps with accuracy, this attachment also provides bonus headshot damage for some extremely quick kills.

When it comes to the Optic, you can’t go wrong with the Slate Reflector. This has become a standard pick across just about every SMG and AR in Vanguard, giving a slight zoom without any real downsides.

Keeping in line with previous attachments, the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel is another great pick to further improve your accuracy with the Owen Gun. It’s not a game-changer by any stretch, but another slight adjustment to help craft the perfect build.

For the only attachment skip with this setup, we’ve opted to go without a Magazine on the Owen Gun. While some have massive benefits, the downsides are too severe to justify. From worse damage to extremely shoddy recoil, these magazines aren’t worth your time.

As usual with most SMG loadouts, the Lengthened Ammo Type is an absolute must-pick. Bullet Velocity is always essential and this attachment is by far the best way to buff the stat.

Rounding things out we have the Fabric Grip Rear Grip to improve your ADS speed in a big way. While accuracy is the main focus, mobility is still hugely important so picking this option keeps you well-rounded.

Read More: Swagg reveals his perfect MP40 Vanguard loadout

Last but not least we have the Sleight of Hand Proficiency and the Quick Kit to once again boost your agility. The former drastically improves reload speed while the latter increases sprint speed across the board.

Perk 1: Dauntless

Perk 2: Piercing Vision

Perk 3: Double Time

Secondary: FS Fighting Knife

Lethal: Thermite

Tactical: Stim

Field Upgrade: Armor

To complement the optimal Owen Gun loadout in Vanguard, you need the right mix of Perks and Equipment. No matter how good your gun is, the wrong picks here will have you struggling in-game.

Starting off we have Dauntless, Piercing Vision, and Double Time as the three best Perks for this Owen Gun setup. Dauntless is an underrated pick in the first slot but one of the most powerful in Vanguard today. With countless movement-hindering effects in the game, Dauntless keeps you immune to it all.

Piercing Vision is a solid pick to help keep enemies in your sights, while Double Time is a simple but effective Perk to get you back in the fight quicker off respawns.

The FS Fighting Knife is always a great secondary pick to further help your movement speed. Whenever you’re out of ammo, quickly swapping to the knife can help you slip out of any gunfight in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, Thermite and Stim are the two best picks for lethal and tactical equipment. The former is capable of dealing damage over time while the latter is a great option to replenish not only health, but your Tactical Sprint as well.

As the final addition to this Owen Gun loadout, there’s no looking past Armor as the perfect Field Upgrade. Surviving a few extra shots is often all you need to keep a monster streak going, so there’s no better pick for this setup.

How to unlock the Owen Gun in CoD Vanguard

All you need to do to unlock the Owen Gun in CoD Vanguard is reach level 29. This is easily done by earning XP across any multiplayer mode.

A quick double XP boost can always come in handy too. Just remember that your bonus timer counts down while in the menus as well, not just in-game.

Alternative to the Owen Gun in CoD Vanguard

If the Owen Gun isn’t quite doing it for you in Vanguard, you can’t go wrong with the current meta pick of the MP40. This SMG is one of the most powerful options today and with the right loadout, you can be wiping squads in just a few quick shots.

The MP40 is quickly becoming a top pick across every multiplayer mode. Being the first SMG you unlock, it’s clear to see why. So be sure to brush up with our ultimate MP40 loadout right here as well.

We'll keep you updated right here with all the latest tweaks for the Owen Gun as Vanguard patches come through.

