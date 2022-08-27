Will there be a Warzone Pacific Season 6? Vanguard, Modern Warfare 2 & more

With Warzone Season 5: Last Stand having dropped, players are wondering what is to come next. Activision have now confirmed that there will be no Season 6 during Vanguard’s life-cycle, meaning players are looking ahead to Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone Season 5: Last Stand dropped back on August 24, bringing a host of changes to the CoD battle royale and, elsewhere, to Sledgehammer’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

While it’s still very early days for Season 5, plenty of players are already wondering whether a Season 6 will drop and, if not, what that means for the future.

Will there be a Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 6?

First things first. Activision has confirmed there will not be a Warzone Season 6 during the Vanguard life-cycle. Similarly, Vanguard itself will not have a Season 6.

Season 5: Last Stand has been confirmed by Activision as the final season for both titles, meaning the only updates from here on out will be small patches pushed out to improve quality of life and make minor adjustments.

Activision Last Stand will be the last season of Warzone Pacific and Vanguard.

That might disappoint some people, but it does mean that players can properly look ahead to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 seasons and release

Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28. That means this final season of Warzone Pacific will be roughly two months in length – as has become standard.

Warzone 2 does not yet have a concrete launch date, but leaks suggest mid-November as a potential release.

As such, we expect Modern Warfare 2 to launch in ‘Season 0’, with a Season 1 for both starting sometime after Warzone 2 has dropped.

Like the first Warzone, we do expect some level of synchronization between the two titles, but it’s not clear whether all content will transfer to the battle royale. Activision and Raven have admitted this approach caused major problems and a ‘bloated’ game.

Regardless of Season 5: Last Stand being the last season for Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, there’s an awful lot for CoD players to be excited about.

As more information becomes available, we’ll be the first to let you know.