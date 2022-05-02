Everything in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded: Leaked fast travel system, new Perk, more

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded is the next major update on the calendar, and while it’s early days yet, here’s a full breakdown of everything we know thus far.

Warzone Season 3 is now in effect with new map changes, weapons, and even a monstrous event all stealing the spotlight. Though with each cycle in the CoD Battle Royale comes one hefty midseason update.

This time around, things are no different as the Pacific chapter heads towards its third Reloaded patch. While the first of its kind focused on performance issues and the second honed in on Rebirth Island, the third appears to be shaping up a well-rounded content drop.

From gameplay improvements to new features, there’s plenty we already know about the next major update. So here’s an early look at everything set to launch as part of the Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded patch.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded: Release Date

While no exact date has been announced for Warzone Season 3 Reloaded just yet, we can already make an educated guess.

Season 3 kicked off on April 27. With the latest Battle Pass set to expire on June 27, this puts the midway point at Wednesday, May 25. Given the usual cadence of midseason patches, this is the most likely spot for Season 3 Reloaded.

As always though, there’s every chance we see delays along the way. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with an official launch date once details emerge.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded: New Melee Weapon

Up first with the Season 3 Reloaded patch, we already know for certain that at least one new weapon is joining the mix.

Following up from the M1916 Marksman Rifle and the Nikita AVT Assault Rifle in the Season 3 update, the Junkyard Jet Melee Weapon is locked in for the next big content drop.

As you would expect, this Melee Weapon functions just the same as the rest, though with a distinct animation.

There’s currently no telling how this powerful addition may be unlocked, though it’s safe to expect a melee-focused challenge following the Reloaded update.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded: Audio & camera improvements

While audio improvements were first penciled in for the beginning of Season 3, we now know to expect them “later this season.” Exactly when remains unclear, though for tweaks of this scope, the Reloaded patch is a safe bet.

As addressed in the latest Raven blog post, both footstep audio and slide camera lock improvements are in the pipeline. Specifics have not yet been revealed as to how these aspects may be improved, though we’re sure to hear in the coming weeks.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded: Leaked fast travel system

Although new gameplay features are yet to be confirmed for Season 3 Reloaded, early leaks suggest a unique fast travel system is on the way.

Perhaps taking inspiration from the Red Doors that appeared on Verdansk not too long ago, Caldera could soon have a method of instantly rotating from one side of the map to another.

It’s still early days yet so it remains unclear how this may function, or how it fits with the game’s current storyline as monsters clash on the island. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with any further details as Season 3 Reloaded draws near.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded: Familiar Gulag layout

It’s been over four years since players clashed on USS Texas in Sledgehammer’s WWII release. Now, it appears this classic layout could be making a return as part of Season 3 Reloaded.

While players have called for classic CoD maps to freshen things up in Vanguard’s rotation, USS Texas will allegedly feature in Warzone.

Rather than a set POI on either Caldera or Rebirth, this familiar layout will instead serve as the next Gulag, according to prominent CoD leaker ‘TheGhostOfHope.’

Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded: New Perk allegedly on the way

Last but not least, early leaks have indicated the Season 3 Reloaded update will also introduce at least one new Perk. Referred to as ‘Serpentine,’ this Perk will supposedly reduce damage while sprinting.

There’s no telling if this just means damage from incoming bullets or other forms of damage too. Similar to the likes of Combat Scout and Tempered, this appears to be a Warzone-exclusive Perk.

With new information surfacing each week, be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest surrounding Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.