Best FSS Hurricane Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

CoD Modern Warfare 2‘s FSS Hurricane lives up to its name in and its best SMG loadout turns this gun into a furious weapon of destruction.

In years gone by, an amazing SMG loadout can rip opponents to bits in no time at all, like the MP5, and the FSS Hurricane can drop big numbers during a game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Some of the game’s maps have some intense, close-quarters sections that are suited perfectly to the Hurricane’s strengths.

If you want to run around at great speed with a ferocious FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2, then you need our best loadout for the weapon.

Best FSS Hurricane Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Rear Grip: Saxin ZX Grip

Saxin ZX Grip Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Receiver: FSS Hurricane

The best Hurricane loadout in the game starts off with the FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel as it simply adds a ton of firepower and range to the weapon, an unbelievable positive as it’s an SMG after all.

For the Muzzle, we’re going for the XTEN Razor Comp as it’s the quintessential accuracy booster with adjustments made to both horizontal and vertical recoil. While the VX Pineapple Vert Grip is not only a great name, but it greatly increases overall gun control and hip fire accuracy for the Hurricane.

We’ve gone for the Saxin ZX Grip next as we’re happy sacrificing a bit of stability for even more recoil control, turning the FSS Hurricane into a laser by this point, and the Demo Fade Pro Stock decreases its recoil more so.

Best FSS Hurricane Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Stim

Tracker can be instrumental in landing you easy kills as it allows you to follow the footsteps of unsuspecting enemies. On the other hand, Battle Hardened turns you into a walking tank that can pretty much nullify the effects of any thrown equipment — including those positon-revealing Snapshot Grenades.

It’s quite easy to get caught up with an SMG and unload a ton of bullets in no time at all, so Fast Hands is useful for getting the next clip in ASAP. As for your Ultimate, it’s a tricky one, but Ghost is an option you can’t go wrong with due to its concealement potential.

A Proximity Mine can either be a one-shot-kill device or even just a way of knowing an enemy is close, so we recomend that as your Lethal, whereas the Stim retains its healing properties that players have come to love over the years to get you stright back into a fight.

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2

In order to get your hands on this excellent SMG in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to level up the M4 to Level 13 to unlock the FTAC Recon, once you’ve done that, use the FTAC Recon until it reaches Level 16, and you should unlock the FSS Hurricane Receiver after doing this!

The concept of Gunsmith’s Receivers has thrown some players off, but once you understand the idea then the system becomes a piece of cake.

Here’s a quick rundown to simplify things:

Equip the M4 Assault Rifle Use it until it reaches Level 13 Now, equip the FTAC Recon in a loadout Play games of Modern Warfare 2 with it until it reaches Level 16 You can now enquip the FSS Hurricane Reciever!

Alternative to the FSS Hurricane Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Even in Modern Warfare 2’s beta phase the game has provided players with plenty of solid options to take down opposition teams, so if the Hurricane isn’t your jam, try out the M4 or the FTAC Recon.

The M4 is your prototypical Assault Rifle with balanced stats and enough attachments to be customized to your liking. On the other hand, the FTAC Recon is a bludgeoning Battle Rifle with a small ammo clip, but ridiculous power.

Now that you have the best FSS Hurricane loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

