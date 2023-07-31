Forgotten Warzone 2 SMG beats meta options with deadly TTK after Season 4 changes

If you’re looking for a new SMG loadout to run in Warzone 2, you might want to consider the FSS Hurricane as it outguns some of the more meta choices.

The meta in Warzone 2 has, typically, been dominated by just one weapon, but the Season 4 and Season 4 Reloaded updates changed that for the better. Sure, the Cronen Squall still leads the way in terms of pick rate, but the meta is in a healthy position.

Following a round of additional weapon balancing changes, there are a handful of viable weapons in the battle royale – including the ISO 45, Lachmann Sub, M13B, and Kastov 762. These all have solid pick rates under the Squall, and have been highlighted across the board by different experts as being meta weapons.

Though, if you’re looking to go off the beaten track and want to use something a little different, you should consider the FSS Hurricane.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

The SMG was highlighted by Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal in his July 30 video, noting that it can compete with the likes of the ISO and Lachmann – which are both extremely meta.

“It doesn’t have the craziest close-range TTK but after the 10-metre mark, when those other SMGs drop off, this doesn’t. It stays so consistent!” the YouTuber said. “It also has that 50-round mag by default so you can focus on mobility. It’s super easy (to use), the recoil is next to none here.”

Inside that 10-metre mark, the Hurricane has a TTK of around 700m/s, which is super competitive. While it jumps up to 976m/s through 30-metres, that’s one of its big strengths seeing as it doesn’t balloon as high as others.

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition : 5.7×2.8mm Overpressured

: 5.7×2.8mm Overpressured Rear Grip : XTen Rear Grip

: XTen Rear Grip Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

While the Hurricane was a solid option in the early days of Warzone 2, it has certainly fallen off over the last few months. As per WZRanked stats, it has a 0.6% pick rate currently, and comes in as the 27th most-used weapon in the game.

That pick rate should tick up a bit again seeing it competes with some of the go-to choices, so try and get ahead of the curve.