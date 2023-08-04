Best Carrack .300 Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The Carrack .300 is here and it’s already taken over the sniper rifle meta. This unusual-looking gun isn’t just nostalgic, but also one of the best guns in MW2. To fully take advantage of its strengths you’ll want to use our best Carrack .300 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Added to MW2 in Season 5, the Carrack .300 is a unique-looking bullpup sniper rifle based on the real-world Walther WA 2000. Long-term COD fans will recognize this semi-auto sniper as it appeared in the original Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops.

Despite being a relatively fast firing semi-auto, the Carrack .300 can reliably secure one-shot kills. It’s not quite as consistent as the slower-firing MCPR or SP-X 80 but that trade-off seems worthwhile given how much more forgiving it is.

To get the most out of the Carrack .300 you’ll want to have the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for multiplayer, and we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Carrack .300 MW2 Loadout

Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Stock: LEX V14 Stock

LEX V14 Stock Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Rear Grip: Engage-20 Grip

The recipe for creating a strong sniper in multiplayer is consistent across all of the available guns in class. You’ll want to speed up ADS as much as possible while not hurting aiming stability so much as to make hitting shots harder than it needs to be.

To maximise handling it’s recommended to use the Accu-Shot 5mW Laser with the LEX V14 Stock and Engage-20 Grip rear grip. These three attachments provide various benefits with their boost to ADS speed and Aiming Stability being the main pros.

They will hurt the Carrack .300’s recoil somewhat though which can make landing follow-up shots difficult, especially with a higher zoom optic. For this reason, we recommend running a lower zoom optic like the Forge Tac Delta 4 which offers clear sights and is more versatile than the default scope.

Unusually for a multiplayer gun, an extended magazine like the 10 Round Mag is worth using on the Carrack. Even though it slows down the sniper’s handling, being able to fire twice as many rounds without reloading makes that trade-off worthwhile.

Activision Extended mags aren’t usually necessary in multiplayer but the Carrack .300 benefits a lot from having one.

Best Carrack .300 MW2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: Proximity Mines

Proximity Mines Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

Since you’re more likely to play slow with the Carrack .300 it makes sense to run defensive Perks like Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened. These combine to greatly reduce the impact of incoming equipment and explosives making it harder for enemies to push you.

Similarly, Cold-Blooded and Fast Hands have limited impact with a class like this so we opt for the next best thing, Resupply. The main advantage to running Resupply is that it will keep your equipment topped up which is perfect for controlling key areas of the map.

Finally, Ghost remains by far the best Ultimate Perk to use as it has been since MW2’s launch. Outside of specific objective game modes where Quick Fix is competitive there just isn’t a perk that is nearly as competitive as Ghost with the value of staying off the enemy radar being so strong.

To complement a slower playstyle a Proximity Mine is a great choice. They can be used to shut down flank routes and control areas of the map. Your choice of Tactical Equipment isn’t too important but a Flash Grenade can give you the edge in an otherwise unfavorable gunfight.

How to unlock the Carrack .300 in MW2

To unlock the Carrack .300 you’ll need to complete Sector E7 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. This will take a minimum of 25 Battle Pass Tokens to reach and finish.

Players can expect an in-game challenge to be added beyond Season 5 that will let you unlock the .300 Carrack once the Battle Pass expires.

Best Carrack .300 alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

The most obvious alternative to the Carrack .300 is the Signal 50. Both are semi-auto sniper rifles that can secure one-shot kills at the cost of handling and recoil.

Those looking for a more mobile alternative should consider using the Tempus Torrent. It’s a powerful semi-auto Marksman Rifle that can kill in one shot to the head and two shots to the body at an impressive range.

That’s all for our Carrack .300 loadout! For more of Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

