Best FTAC Recon MW2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Modern Warfare 2’s FTAC Recon battle rifle is capable of doing impressive damage to enemies at mid-range. But you’ll need to use the best loadout in order to achieve that famed damage.

Despite there being plenty of powerful weapons in Modern Warfare 2, many players tend to opt for the guns they already know and love, like the M4 or the M16. However, that means there are powerful weapons falling under the radar, meaning the possibility of high damage is missed.

The FTAC Recon battle rifle is that missed opportunity for high damage. Most players pick it up, fire, and feel the recoil and stability outweigh the damage. However, with the right loadout, you can keep it stable and fantastically powerful. Here’s the best FTAC Recon loadout for Modern Warfare 2.

Best FTAC Recon Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle: Shred CP90 Compensator

Shred CP90 Compensator Barrel : Bull Rider 16.5 Barrel

Underbarrel : Forge-TAC Ripper 56

: Forge-TAC Ripper 56 Stock : Demo Precision Elite Factory

: Demo Precision Elite Factory Rear Grip : LM Cronus Grip

: LM Cronus Grip Receiver: FTAC Recon

To really get the most out of the FTAC Recon in this fast-paced game, we recommend opting for the Shred CP90 Compensator muzzle to keep your recoil at a minimum while still prioritizing the battle rifle’s higher damage. Next, we chose to opt for the Bull Rider 16.5 Barrel for a bit more range and bullet velocity, making the FTAC Recon great at close, mid, and relatively far distances. Although it’s not recommended you go too far.

Then, we recommend using the Forge-TAC Ripper 56 on the gun’s underbarrel. This allows you to be a little more accurate with hip fire and enhances aiming idle stability and your recoil. The Forge-TAC Ripper 56 underbarrel pairs well with the Demo Precision Elite Factory Stock which also helps increase your overall stability and recoil control, pivotal for making every shot count.

Lastly, one of the best Rear Grips to add to the FTAC Recon is the LM Cronus Grip. The main perk provided by the LM Cronus Grip is its flinch resistance and stability. With a battle rifle like this one, you need all the stability you can get.

Activision

Best FTAC Recon Modern Warfare 2 class & Perks

Base Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Base Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Modern Warfare 2 has a brand new Perk system that introduces pre-made packages. While they’re useful, we recommend you build your own if you want to make the best FTAC Recon loadout.

To start, for the two available Base Perks, we recommend using Battle Hardened and Scavenger to help you keep a steady supply of ammo while staying immune to stuns, gas, EMPs, and more.

As for the Bonus Perk, since you’ll be staying on the sidelines with the FTAC Recon, we suggest using Spotter to help eliminate any unnecessary team deaths from field Upgrades and Killstreaks.

When it comes to the Ultimate Perk, one of the best choices is Ghost. This perk will keep you tucked away from the enemy radar and let you get the drop on them.

Equipment is relatively personal but we recommend Semtex and Flash Grenades to deal easy damage and keep the enemy confused on certain objective modes.

How to unlock FTAC Recon in Modern Warfare 2

You can’t unlock the FTAC Recon by leveling up in Modern Warfare, instead, you will need to level up a different gun before being able to use this battle rifle.

As a part of the M4 weapon tree, you need to get the M4 up to level 13. Once you’ve done this, the FTAC Recon will become available.

Best alternatives to FTAC Recon in Modern Warfare 2

While the FTAC Recon is undeniably powerful, it’s rather slow and the stability leaves much to be desired which can be frustrating for some players.

If you’re looking for some versatility and power, the Lachmann-556 is a great alternative.

That’s the best FTAC Recon loadout you can use in Modern Warfare 2. While leveling up the M4, take a look at some of our other Modern Warfare 2 guides:

