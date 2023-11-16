Best 556 Icarus MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The 556 Icarus remains a formidable LMG in Modern Warfare 3, much like its predecessor. To gain a competitive advantage over your adversaries, consider employing the following optimal loadout for the 556 Icarus in MW3.

After months of hype, Modern Warfare 3 has finally arrived. The game has over one hundred different weapons to play around with, and finding the perfect loadout is essential for success.

Most will be immediately drawn to assault rifles like the MTZ-556 or SMGs like the Striker 9. But LMGs in MW3 are just as deadly. One is the 556 Icarus LMG, a heavy-hitting LMG with great ammo capacity. It may be from Modern Warfare 2, but is as relevant as ever.

We’ve broken down the best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2 below, complete with the perfect attachments, perks, and equipment.

Contents

Best 556 Icarus Modern Warfare 3 loadout

Optic: Hybrid Firepoint

Hybrid Firepoint Barrel: FTac Coldforge 16” Barrel

FTac Coldforge 16” Barrel Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Stock: Corio Precision Factory

Corio Precision Factory Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Our loadout ensures that the 556 Icarus can deal with enemies in any medium to long-range engagement. This setup is perfect for those who like to run-and-gun or those who want to post up and become a human turret.

Activision

Best 556 Icarus Modern Warfare 3 class & perks

Modern Warfare 3 ditches the conventional perk system in favor of a gear-centric approach. Explore our full guide for an in-depth explanation of each gear item’s functionality. Optimal gameplay involves selecting perks that cloak player movement while maintaining awareness of their surroundings.

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Perk 1 – Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Perk 2 – Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Perk 3 – Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Secondary: Renetti w/ Jak Ferocity Carbine

Renetti w/ Jak Ferocity Carbine Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Shock Stick

How to unlock 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 3

The Icarus 556 isn’t unlocked by reaching a certain rank in multiplayer. Instead, it makes up part of the M4 weapon tree.

To get hold of the LMG, you must use the M4 until it reaches level 18, and the 556 Icarus will automatically become available.

Best alternatives to 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 3

If the COR-45 doesn’t seem like the right fit for you, that’s alright! The next best option would most likely be the Holger 26 which is a new LMG that came with the release of MW3. The feel will be similar but more tailored to the pace of the newer title.

That’s all for our 556 Icarus loadout in MW3. For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

