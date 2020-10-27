 Best Fennec loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare - Dexerto
Best Fennec loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:15 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 16:31

by James Busby
The Fennec has now been out for a few months, but you’ll still need to equip the right attachments if you truly wish to master this lightening fast SMG. Here, we break down two of the strongest Fennec loadouts you can use.

The Vector, now known as the Fennec, has been a popular SMG ever since it first graced our screens back in Modern Warfare 2. Packed with a buttery smooth recoil pattern, excellent hip-fire, lightweight, and insanely fast rate of fire –  the Fennec is an absolute beast of a gun. In fact, this deadly machine gun is so lethal that it can tear through multiple enemies in just a blink of an eye. 

This zippy SMG hasn’t taken the crown away from the MP5, but the Fennec is still a popular choice. For many, this weapon is still a go-to, particularly in close-quarters where hyper-aggressive play is rewarded. In order to help you get the most out of the Fennec, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to dominate the competition in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. 

Best Fennec loadout for Warzone

Infinity Ward/DexertoBoost the Fennec’s damage range with this deadly loadout.
  • ZLR18” Deadfall 
  • Merc Foregrip
  • Stippled Grip Tape
  • Sleight of Hand
  • 40 Round Drum Mags

While Warzone’s large scale map may favor long to medium range engagements, you’ll still want to equip a weapon that can give you the edge in those close-quarter firefights. This loadout increases the Fennec’s hip fire, while also giving it a little extra range for when you need that added distance. 

First up is the ZLR18” Deadfall. This attachment not only drastically increases your effective damage range, it also ups your recoil control and bullet velocity, helping with the precision it needs when going for those all-important body shots and headshots. While this attachment increases your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you consider how woeful the Fennec’s mid-range damage is. 

The next two attachments are the Merc Foregrip and Stippled Grip Tape, along with the Sleight of Hand perk. Not only will these additions keep the Fennec stable while aiming and hip firing, they will also increase the ADS & sprint to fire speed, improving your reload speed and giving you even greater control when you need to react quickly.

Taking down fully armored players in Warzone can often prove frustrating, but the 40 Round Drum Mags will give you more than enough bullets to shred through many an armored enemy. This attachment is a must for those that want to secure those game-winning squad wipes.

Best Fennec loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Infinity Ward/DexertoThis loadout absolutely obliterates players in close-quarter firefights.
  • ZLR 18″ Deadfall
  • Tac Laser
  • No Stock
  • Merc Foregrip
  • 40 Round Drum Mags

This build is all about melting your opponents in close-quarters combat. The Tac Laser drastically lowers the Fennec’s ADS speed and increases overall stability, while also allowing you to maintain a steady walk while aiming. 

Being able to quickly take care of enemy threats without needing to ADS is a godsend, particularly on smaller maps like Shipment and Rust, where you’ll constantly find yourself running into enemy players. 

Lastly, the Merc Foregrip will also increase your recoil control and hip-fire accuracy, allowing you to quickly fire off the Fennec’s blisteringly fast rounds with deadly precision. Foregoing the stock for this build will give you a slight boost in movement speed for quicker reaction to get away from players, while The ZLR 18” Deadfall and 40 Round Drum Mags should always be a top priority for any Fennec players looking to increase their kill potential, so always try to build your loadout around these core attachments. 

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.

Call of Duty

Best CR-56 AMAX loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Published: 27/Oct/2020 15:40 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 15:50

by James Busby
The CR-56 AMAX is a great gun choice to utilize in Modern Warfare for those who value mobility. Here, we break down two of the strongest CR-56 loadouts you should be using. 

While the Fennec SMG has proved popular amongst those who favor the run and gun playstyle, the CR-56 AMAX gives players more ranged precision and damage for sacrificing speed. The Galil, now known as the CR-56 AMAX, aims to shake up the current assault rifle meta, giving players another option outside of the incredibly popular Grau 5.56 and M4A1 loadouts

The Galil dominated foes in the multiplayer battlefields of Black Ops 1, allowing players to kill targets in just three shots. As a result, this deadly assault rifle became popular for those that wanted to wrack up high kill counts. While the CR-56 AMAX has lost its original name, it still packs a real punch in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge. 

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

Infinity Ward/DexertoBoost your ranged damage with these CR-56 AMAX attachments.
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • XRK Zodiac S440
  • VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Commando Foregrip
  • 45 Round Mags

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot results in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay. 

As a result, this loadout is all about pushing the CR-56 AMAX to its ranged limits, while also keeping your ADS speed to a minimum. First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots. 

The VLK 3.0x Optic is great for a higher zoom level, giving you a greater edge when attacking from a distance, at a slight sacrifice of ADS speed.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.  

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment. 

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Infinity Ward/DexertoUse this loadout when you want to rival Modern Warfare’s close-quarter SMGs.
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • XRK Zodiac S440
  • CR-56 EXO
  • Commando Foregrip
  • 45 Round Mags

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer favors close to medium range firefights, so this loadout is all about buffing the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed and lowering the gun’s recoil. 

The CR-56 EXO stock drastically lowers the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed while increasing your ADS strafe, allowing you to quickly deliver a highly accurate spray of bullets in just a blink of an eye. While this attachment won’t stop you from falling prey to the popular MP5 and Fennec loadouts, it will increase your odds of survival when encountering the SMGs. 

The XRK Zodiac S440, Commando Foregrip, and 45 Round Mags are the three most optimal attachments here, so make sure you build around these for a new loadout.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.