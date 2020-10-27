Best Fennec loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare - Dexerto

The Fennec has now been out for a few months, but you’ll still need to equip the right attachments if you truly wish to master this lightening fast SMG. Here, we break down two of the strongest Fennec loadouts you can use.

The Vector, now known as the Fennec, has been a popular SMG ever since it first graced our screens back in Modern Warfare 2. Packed with a buttery smooth recoil pattern, excellent hip-fire, lightweight, and insanely fast rate of fire – the Fennec is an absolute beast of a gun. In fact, this deadly machine gun is so lethal that it can tear through multiple enemies in just a blink of an eye.

This zippy SMG hasn’t taken the crown away from the MP5, but the Fennec is still a popular choice. For many, this weapon is still a go-to, particularly in close-quarters where hyper-aggressive play is rewarded. In order to help you get the most out of the Fennec, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to dominate the competition in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Best Fennec loadout for Warzone

ZLR18” Deadfall

Merc Foregrip

Stippled Grip Tape

Sleight of Hand

40 Round Drum Mags

While Warzone’s large scale map may favor long to medium range engagements, you’ll still want to equip a weapon that can give you the edge in those close-quarter firefights. This loadout increases the Fennec’s hip fire, while also giving it a little extra range for when you need that added distance.

First up is the ZLR18” Deadfall. This attachment not only drastically increases your effective damage range, it also ups your recoil control and bullet velocity, helping with the precision it needs when going for those all-important body shots and headshots. While this attachment increases your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you consider how woeful the Fennec’s mid-range damage is.

The next two attachments are the Merc Foregrip and Stippled Grip Tape, along with the Sleight of Hand perk. Not only will these additions keep the Fennec stable while aiming and hip firing, they will also increase the ADS & sprint to fire speed, improving your reload speed and giving you even greater control when you need to react quickly.

Taking down fully armored players in Warzone can often prove frustrating, but the 40 Round Drum Mags will give you more than enough bullets to shred through many an armored enemy. This attachment is a must for those that want to secure those game-winning squad wipes.

Best Fennec loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

ZLR 18″ Deadfall

Tac Laser

No Stock

Merc Foregrip

40 Round Drum Mags

This build is all about melting your opponents in close-quarters combat. The Tac Laser drastically lowers the Fennec’s ADS speed and increases overall stability, while also allowing you to maintain a steady walk while aiming.

Being able to quickly take care of enemy threats without needing to ADS is a godsend, particularly on smaller maps like Shipment and Rust, where you’ll constantly find yourself running into enemy players.

Lastly, the Merc Foregrip will also increase your recoil control and hip-fire accuracy, allowing you to quickly fire off the Fennec’s blisteringly fast rounds with deadly precision. Foregoing the stock for this build will give you a slight boost in movement speed for quicker reaction to get away from players, while The ZLR 18” Deadfall and 40 Round Drum Mags should always be a top priority for any Fennec players looking to increase their kill potential, so always try to build your loadout around these core attachments.

