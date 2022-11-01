Best Bryson 800 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s Bryson 800 can deliver some serious firepower, with a few tweaks. Here’s how to set up the best Bryson 800 loadout with the right attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Modern Warfare 2 boasts some of the best weapons the Call of Duty franchise has seen yet. From the impressive Lachmann-762 to the classic M4 – the latest CoD entry has plenty of new guns to experiment with.

If you’re eager to ditch Assault and Battle Rifles for something with more punch, then the Bryson 800 Shotgun is what you’re looking for.

Here’s how to get the Bryson 800 equipped with the best loadout for Modern Warfare 2.

Contents

Best Bryson 800 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Activision The Bryson 800 can pack a powerful punch.

Muzzle: XTEN Modified Choke

XTEN Modified Choke Barrel: 16″ Bryson Shockwave

16″ Bryson Shockwave Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

Demo X50 Tactical Pump Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

The key to the Bryson 800 is stopping power and the XTEN Modified Choke Muzzle paired with the 16″ Bryson Shockwave Barrel will get the job done.

To circumvent the Shotgun’s mighty recoil, using the Sawed-Off Mod, Demo X50 Tactical Pump Guard and VX Pineapple Underbarrel will keep the Bryson 800 under control.

Best Bryson 800 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Shock Stick

You’ll need Battle Hardened to reduce the impact from Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Double Time will add some extra Tactical Sprint time as you dash around the map.

Quick Fix is a lifesaver for this loadout, as you’ll gain health faster from each enemy killed, as well as faster health regeneration. Lastly, Ghost will shield you from UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

How to unlock Bryson 800 in Modern Warfare 2

The Bryson 800 is unlocked automatically within the game’s multiplayer, but you’ll need to level up the base receiver to Level 16 if you want the Bryson 890.

Best alternatives to Bryson 800 in Modern Warfare 2

If you’ve experimented with the Bryson 800 and would like to try something new, we’d recommend swapping over to the Fennec 45 – a premier quality SMG.

Be sure to check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

