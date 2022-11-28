Best Bryson 800 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Warzone 2’s Bryson 800 shotgun is a powerhouse of a weapon filled with great damage to overcome any enemy you go up against, but only with the right loadout. We’ve got the best attachments, perks, and equipment to get you that sweet Warzone Victory.

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have four powerful shotguns to choose from and the Bryson 800 is easily one of the best in its category, even one of the best in the game. However, that unbridled power can only be achieved with a well-designed loadout and the right playstyle.

While the playstyle may take some practice, we can help you with the best loadout, as well as the best equipment and perks to keep you dominating the battlefield with this fast-paced powerhouse.

Contents

Best Bryson 800 Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: Bryson Improvised Choke

Bryson Improvised Choke Barrel: 29.5″ Rifled Barrel

29.5″ Rifled Barrel Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

Demo X50 Tactical Pump Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Optic: XTEN Angel-40

While the Bryson 800 certainly packs a punch, the range and accuracy of the weapon does significantly suffer in a game like Warzone 2. That’s why we recommend using the Bryson Improvised Choke and the 29.5″ Rifled Barrel. Both serve to increase your damage range, tighten your pellet spread and increase your bullet velocity.

While the Muzzle and the Barrel may make you a more effective shooter, mobility does take a hit, which, when it’s as low as this, is a problem. Therefore, it’s wise to put a Demo X50 Tactical Pump onto your Bryson 800 to increase that Aim Down Sight Speed as well as your Rechambering Speed to get those next shots off quicker.

Next, we recommend using the Sawed Off Mod Stock for an extra boost on your ADS as well as a plethora of mobility bonuses that will be vital when going up against a fast enemy.

Lastly, while it’s entirely optional, you could use the XTEN Angel-40 Optic for a little more accuracy without it being too imposing.

Activision The Bryson will be as quick as it is deadly with this loadout.

Best Bryson 800 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Since you can’t currently make your own class in Warzone 2, we recommend going for the Weapon Specialist Perk Package.

The Package will grant you the Perks Overkill and Strong Arm, both of which will allow you to adapt to any situation with either a different weapon or a well-placed Grenade.

As for your Bonus Perk, Spotter is a great way to keep an eye on any hidden killstreaks or Claymores, before you set them off.

The last Perk is Survivor. This is a fantastic Perk for Warzone 2 and will allow you to mark any downed players as well as helping you get revived quicker, perfect for team players.

Lastly, we recommend using Grenades and Stun Grenades to help you quickly flush out a room filled with enemies, letting you quickly get in there with your shotgun and finish them all off.

How to unlock the Bryson 800 in Warzone 2

Thankfully, you don’t need to do anything to unlock the Bryson 800 in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. The Bryson 800 is unlocked as soon as you get into the game, making it extremely accessible.

Best Bryson 800 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Bryson 800 just isn’t the type of Shotgun you’re looking for, we recommend using the Lockwood 300 or the Expedite 12. They can both pack a punch and keep you in the same category you’re used to.

Alternatively, if you’re tired of getting into the middle of the battle, we suggest trying out the MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle. It’s a great way to keep that power while keeping you safer from harm.

That’s the best Bryson 800 loadout in Warzone 2. Now you can get right back to taking down the enemy with ease. While loading up a new game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides:

