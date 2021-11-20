Call of Duty Vanguard Dead Drop glitch gives unlimited high killstreaks

Call of Duty: Vanguard players are constantly trying to achieve the highest killstreaks in the game, and there’s a Dead Drop glitch that is letting them get an unlimited supply of them.

Vanguard released on November 5, bringing fresh content to the community and over 1,000 ways to customize weapons to go on killstreaks.

Players can build the perfect loadout to try and get challenging killstreaks like Attack Dogs or Local Informants.

However, this task has been made so much easier thanks to a bug with the Dead Drop Field Upgrade that is granting players the same streak multiple times.

Vanguard Dead Drop glitch is giving unlimited killstreaks

Dead Drop is a new Field upgrade that was introduced in Vanguard when used records your current killstreak score and saves your progress after you die.

A Twitter clip posted by Dexerto’s Jacob Hale showcases this glitch in full effect as he rattles off multiple Attack Dogs without getting the requirement of 10 kills.

Think I've found a Dead Drop glitch that basically lets you earn unlimited streaks. Earn your top killstreak, pop Dead Drop, use the streak. Once you die and respawn, you'll be one off the top streak again? pic.twitter.com/vOMUN9lAPE — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) November 20, 2021

Here are the steps to successfully do this and earn your top streak over and over:

Use the Dead Drop Field Upgrade while 1 kill away from your top killstreak. Use your top killstreak. When you die, you’ll respawn 1 kill off of your top killstreak. Use Dead Drop again. Get another kill to earn top streak again. Repeat over and over for unlimited streaks.

This glitch works because the game is keeping your killstreak after dying no matter what. For example, if you go on a 10 killstreak, use Dead Drop, and die you will respawn on your 10 streak still.

However, if you use Dead Drop again it will save your 10 streak despite it only being there because of the Field Upgrade. It’s an endless loop of a killstreaks that you really aren’t on, but with this you can use them over and over.

The CoD community doesn’t believe this is working properly and if that’s the case then players can expect the devs to patch this soon, as it can be abused and extremely overpowered on maps like Shipment and Das Haus.