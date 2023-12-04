All Prestige levels & rewards in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 1

MW3 and Warzone’s first season comes with the arrival of Prestige Ranks for players to grind through. This is our breakdown of all Prestige levels and rewards in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1.

Season 1 has turned out to deliver a huge overhaul to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Not only has it seen the bulk of MW3’s content introduced into Warzone, but also plenty added to multiplayer and Zombies too.

Some features are universal across all three core game modes such as Prestige Ranks. The classic leveling system returns once again in the latest Call of Duty with new emblems, levels, and rewards all up for grabs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prestige levels in MW3 & Warzone Season 1

Activision

Season 1 introduces five Prestige Ranks for players to grind through, officially letting everyone proceed past Level 55 at last. These five Prestige Ranks are made up of 250 Ranks.

This is how the Prestige Ranks are divided up as of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1:

Prestige 0: Rank 1 – 55

Rank 1 – 55 Prestige 1: Rank 56 – 99

Rank 56 – 99 Prestige 2: Rank 100 – 149

Rank 100 – 149 Prestige 3: Rank 150 – 199

Rank 150 – 199 Prestige 4: Rank 200 – 249

Rank 200 – 249 Prestige 5: Rank 250

Rank 250 is the level cap as of Season 1 and players won’t be able to go past this level until Season 2. Once Season 1 ends you will keep whatever Operator Rank you reached during Season 1, but now be able to continue beyond Rank 250.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, MW3 uses seasonal prestige meaning you’ll automatically enter the next prestige after reaching the appropriate rank rather than having to manually reset as per the older CoD games.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Prestige rewards in MW3 & Warzone Season 1

Activision

Reaching each Prestige Rank rewards you with unique cosmetics and challenges. Reaching the required Prestige Rank is the only way to unlock these items as they are not available through the store or any other means.

These are the rewards available for different Prestige Ranks in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1:

Article continues after ad

Prestige 1: Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge

Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 1 Mastery Calling Card Challenge Prestige 2: Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 2 Mastery Calling Card Challenge

Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 2 Mastery Calling Card Challenge Prestige 3: Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 3 Mastery Calling Card Challenge

Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 3 Mastery Calling Card Challenge Prestige 4: Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 4 Mastery Calling Card Challenge

Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 4 Mastery Calling Card Challenge Prestige 5: Emblem reward, x4 Calling Card Challenge, Prestige 5 Mastery Calling Card Challenge, MTZ-556 “Venemous” weapon blueprint

As was the case in Modern Warfare 2, MW3’s Prestige rewards unlock challenges that can then be completed to acquire special Calling Cards. Equally, reaching Prestige 5 will reward the “Venemous” weapon blueprint for the MTZ-556.

Be sure to check out more of our CoD coverage to gain that crucial advantage over the competition:

Article continues after ad

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person