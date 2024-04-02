MW3 players demand more creativity with Seasonal Prestige emblems

MW3 Season 3 introduces four new Prestige emblems, and after a sneak peek at the rewards, fans don’t like what they’re seeing.

2019’s Modern Warfare introduced the shift to seasonal Prestige; as new seasons were released, the level cap would slowly increase instead of having a high-level count at launch like in previous iterations.

This strategy has been blasted by fans and back, especially with MW3’s launch, as players reached the max level in hours.

That said, Season 3 continues this trend of drip-feeding Prestige, with levels 10-13 arriving for the dedicated players. New rewards are available with four new emblems, calling cards, and a blueprint up for grabs.

However, the rewards themselves are proving to be underwhelming, as the Prestige reveal has the MW3 subreddit feeling less than pleased with this season’s bling.

“They’re so boring,” one player bluntly stated. Another reply elegantly described the emblem’s transformation: “Bull threw up a diamond, died, diamond jumped on its head, and became a skull. Wow.”

A continuous point of criticism was the unoriginality of the designs, with many citing Treyarch’s efforts in CoD titles such as Black Ops 1 and Black Ops: Cold War. Others referenced the fact there’s no Prestige Shop like in Cold War, where players could choose from Prestige icons from the original Modern Warfare up to Black Ops 4.

MW3 still has some time on the board before all eyes turn toward the next entry, so hopefully, future seasons will see a shift in emblem creativity.