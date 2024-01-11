All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play Season 1 rewards

Ranked Play is finally arriving in Modern Warfare 3 with Season 1 Reloaded, giving players a few weeks to start grinding and getting their rank and Skill Division up. Better yet, there are in-game rewards on offer based on your performance in ranked — here’s what’s available.

Ranked Play is the perfect place for Call of Duty players looking to play something a little more competitive, playing the game the way the pros play it and able to start climbing the Skill Divisions.

This year’s Ranked Play system works the same as it did in Modern Warfare 2, but you can read our full MW3 ranked explainer if you need to catch up on the rules, maps, modes, and ranks in the game.

While most will be playing to rank up and prove that they’re an elite Call of Duty player, fighting for the rank next to their name, there are also rewards on offer to make things a little more enticing.

Season 1 MW3 Ranked rewards

Activision There will be a number of cosmetic rewards available for MW3 Ranked players.

Here are all of the rewards in MW3 Ranked Play, available for winning games and climbing the Skill Divisions.

Season 1 Ranked Play win rewards

Win 5 Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Season 1 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

Win 10 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Pro Issue Gutter Knife” Weapon Blueprint

Win 20 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Script Writer” Weapon Charm

Win 30 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Built Different” Large Decal

Win 40 Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Ranked Play Season 1” Loading Screen

Win 50 Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Season 1 Ranked Play Skill Division rewards

Bronze & Silver : Players who reach the Bronze or Silver Skill Division will be awarded with an accompanying “Season 1” Emblem.

: Players who reach the Bronze or Silver Skill Division will be awarded with an accompanying “Season 1” Emblem. Gold through Crimson : Players who reach Gold through Crimson will also receive new Ranked Play–themed Operator Skins and Weapon Charms in addition to the Skill Division Animated Emblem reward.

: Players who reach Gold through Crimson will also receive new Ranked Play–themed Operator Skins and Weapon Charms in addition to the Skill Division Animated Emblem reward. Iridescent : Reach the Iridescent Skill Division to earn the “MWIII Season 1 Iridescent” animated Calling Card in addition to the Skill Division’s Operator Skins, Animated Emblem, and Weapon Charm rewards.

: Reach the Iridescent Skill Division to earn the “MWIII Season 1 Iridescent” animated Calling Card in addition to the Skill Division’s Operator Skins, Animated Emblem, and Weapon Charm rewards. Top 250: The best of the best will earn the Top 250 Operator Skins, a Weapon Charm, a unique animated Emblem and Calling Card for those who finish between #2 and 250, and a unique one-of-a-kind animated Emblem and Calling Card for the #1 ranked player of the season.

Those are all the rewards on offer in Season 1 of MW3 Ranked Play. It’s worth noting that with Ranked dropping mid-season, you’ll have less time than usual to earn the above rewards, so you’ll have to grind twice as hard.

Season 2 is expected to launch on February 7, at which point the new Ranked season will start and bring with it a whole host of new rewards.