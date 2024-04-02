MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: All rewards & tiers

MW3 Season 3 is dropping in hot, with a new Battle Pass to grind through. Here’s everything included in Season 3.

Season 3 of MW3 commences April 3, bringing a stacked roster of content to earn. Six new multiplayer maps, mid-season Zombies content, and Rebirth Island are just a few of this season’s highlights.

Of course, a new season brings a new Battle Pass to grind through. This season will see new weapons like the MORS sniper rifle and a returning favorite operator, Snoop Dogg, join the Battle Pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about MW3’s Season 3 Battle Pass, per the dev blog post.

Article continues after ad

Contents

MW3 & Warzone Season 3 BlackCell: Rewards & Cost

Activision

Much like previous iterations, the BlackCell is expected to cost $29.99. In return, you’ll get the following rewards:

Access to the full Season 3 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). Includes 1,400 COD Points throughout the Battle Pass.

1,100 COD Points instantly.

“ Stasis” BlackCell Operator

BlackCell Operator “ Aggressive Action ” Frag Grenade Blueprint with Death Effect

” Frag Grenade Blueprint with Death Effect “ Double Barrel Disrespect ” Finishing Move

” Finishing Move “ All that Glitters BlackCell ” Animated Blueprint(BAS-B Battle Rifle), with Async Tracers and Desync Dismemberment Death Effects.

” Animated Blueprint(BAS-B Battle Rifle), with Async Tracers and Desync Dismemberment Death Effects. Other BlackCell-only items are spread throughout the Season 3 Battle Pass. These include 11 BlackCell Variant Operator Skins and six BlackCell Variant Weapon Blueprints. BlackCell Operator Skins confirmed : Stasis, Makarov (x2), Snoop Dawg, Swagger, Ripper, Doc, Riptide, Banshee, Corso, Byline, and Hush.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also receive 1,100 COD Points back.

MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: Tiers & Rewards

Activision

MW3’s Season 3 Battle Pass will cost you 1100 COD Points, as is usual. In return, you’ll earn enough to purchase the next pass. You’ll also gain access to weapon blueprints, charms, operators, and more provided you grind through the Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

Purchasing the Battle Pass will instantly unlock Makarov’s Dominus skin, as well as Snoop Dogg II. BlackCell owners will get two bonus skins — Makarov’s Dominus BlackCell skin and Snoop Dawg.

The Instant Reward Sector also grants:

Article continues after ad

10% Battle Pass boost

“ Hope Breaker ” Weapon Blueprint for the BAS-B Battle Rifle

” Weapon Blueprint for the BAS-B Battle Rifle “Tactical Pet: D-O-Double-G” Operator Finishing Move featuring a brutal K-9 takedown.

New operator skins

Activision

Here’s the full breakdown of skins to come with Season 3’s Battle Pass. Again, BlackCell owners get additional skins:

“Akuma” Skins for Swagger (Sector 2, comes with BlackCell variant)

“Corsair” Skins for Ripper (Sector 5, comes with BlackCell variant)

“Cardinal” Skins for Doc (Sector 7, comes with BlackCell variant)

“Scalpel” Skins for Riptide (Sector 10, comes with BlackCell variant)

“Banshee” Skins for Banshee (Sector 13, comes with BlackCell variant)

“Cask” Skins for Corso (Sector 16, comes with BlackCell variant)

“Saboteur” Skins for Byline (Sector 18, comes with BlackCell variant)

New weapons

Three new weapons join the Season 3 Battle Pass, and as usual, you don’t need to purchase the BP to unlock them:

MORS Sniper Rifle ( Sector 4, HVT )

) FJX Horus Submachine Gun (Sector 8, HVT )

) Gladiator Melee (Sector 15, HVT)

New weapon blueprints

Activision

Wood and Yellow

Sector 1: “Steely Gaze” Lockwood 300 Shotgun (BlackCell variant included)

“Steely Gaze” Lockwood 300 Shotgun (BlackCell variant included) Sector 5: “Sworn Blade” TAQ Eradicator LMG

“Sworn Blade” TAQ Eradicator LMG Sector 10: “Bladed Praise” DG-58 LSW LMG

“Bladed Praise” DG-58 LSW LMG Sector 11: “Blade Eater” TAQ Evolvere LMG (BlackCell variant included)

“Blade Eater” TAQ Evolvere LMG (BlackCell variant included) Sector 20: “Gleaned Slash” FJX Horus SMG (BlackCell variant included)

Koi Fish Tattoo

Sector 2: “KOI Maneuver” Tyr Handgun

“KOI Maneuver” Tyr Handgun Sector 14: “Live Line” HRM-9 SMG and “Sealed Fate” KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle (BlackCell variant included)

“Live Line” HRM-9 SMG and “Sealed Fate” KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle (BlackCell variant included) Sector 17: “Situational Hazard” MORS Sniper Rifle (BlackCell variant included)

“Situational Hazard” MORS Sniper Rifle (BlackCell variant included) Sector 18: “Don’t Be KOI” Pulemyot 762 LMG

Camo Topography

Sector 3: “Knight’s Errand” Soulrender Melee

“Knight’s Errand” Soulrender Melee Sector 6: “Magnetic Impulse” SOA Subverter Battle Rifle

“Magnetic Impulse” SOA Subverter Battle Rifle Sector 7: “Fugitive” Lockwood 680 Shotgun

“Fugitive” Lockwood 680 Shotgun Sector 9: “Planned Expiry” SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle and “Veil Breaker” BAS-B Battle Rifle (BlackCell variant included)

“Planned Expiry” SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle and “Veil Breaker” BAS-B Battle Rifle (BlackCell variant included) Sector 16: “Walking Contradiction” BP50 Assault Rifle

KOHHN: Black, Red, and White

Instant: “Hope Breaker” BAS-B Battle Rifle

“Hope Breaker” BAS-B Battle Rifle Sector 12: “Slick Dispatch” Holger 556 Assault Rifle

“Slick Dispatch” Holger 556 Assault Rifle Sector 13: “Grim Renewal” SVA 545 Assault Rifle

“Grim Renewal” SVA 545 Assault Rifle Completion: “Fated” MTZ-762 Battle Rifle

Victory sector Tier 100 reward

Activision

300 COD Points

“Fated” MTZ-762 Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Scoped and Loaded” Emblem

“Fenrir” Skins for Makarov

“Hush” Skins for Hush

That’s all you need to know about MW3 & Warzone’s Season 3 Battle Pass. Season 3 commences April 3 at 9 AM PT | 12 PM ET.