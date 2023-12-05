MW3 & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards & tiers, BlackCell

Modern Warfare 3‘s Battle Pass is bringing a boatload of in-game content across MW3 and Warzone. Here’s every detail to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass.

MW3’s Season 1 starts December 6, and with it comes a whole suite of content across CoD’s heavy-hitting modes. Warzone finally receives its MW3 integration, MWZ gets new content and weapons, and four new maps join MW3’s multiplayer experience.

Alongside that comes a brand new Battle Pass to grind through, full of neat in-game cosmetics and weapons. Of course, that also means a new BlackCell, the premium version of the Battle Pass, comes too.

There’s plenty to look forward to, and after the full reveal per a dev blog post, here’s every detail you need to know about Season 1’s Battle Pass.

MW3 & Warzone Season 1 BlackCell: Rewards & cost

The BlackCell pass is expected to cost $29.99, much like it did when it was introduced in MW2. It’s also included in the Vault Edition of MW3.

In return, you’ll get the following rewards:

Access to the full Season 1 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). Includes 1,400 COD Points throughout the Battle Pass.

1,100 COD Points instantly.

New BlackCell Abolisher operator

“Man o’ War” Haymaker Shotgun weapon blueprint with Blood Rose Tracers, and the Blood Rose Petal Dismemberment Death Effect

Haymaker Shotgun weapon blueprint with Blood Rose Tracers, and the Blood Rose Petal Dismemberment Death Effect “Flexed Upon” Finishing Move

Finishing Move “War Horse” vehicle skin for the new Coyote

vehicle skin for the new Coyote Additional BlackCell rewards, including 10 alternate animated BlackCell operator skins and six alternate weapon blueprints with Tracers.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will receive 1,100 COD Points back.

MW3 & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass: Tiers & rewards

MW3’s Season 1 Battle Pass will cost you 1100 COD Points, as is usual. In return, you’ll earn enough to purchase the next pass. You’ll also gain access to weapon blueprints, charms, operators, and more provided you grind through the Battle Pass.

Purchasing MW3’s Season 1 Battle Pass will include instant access to Nolan, Makarov’s right-hand man, and the all-new Dokkaebi operator. BlackCell owners will get an animated version of both Nolan and Dokkaebi.

Finally, it’ll unlock the “Launch Control” Striker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint, the “Hands Off the Merchandise” Operator Finishing Move, and a 10% Battle Pass boost.

New operator skins

Here’s a full list of the new operator skins included in MW3’s Season 1 Battle Pass. Again, BlackCell owners will get an additional animated skin for the below operators:

“Foliage” Skins for Jet (Sector A2)

“Undaunted” Skins for Pathfinder (Sector A3)

“Resonance” Skins for Enigma (Sector A5)

“Speed Runner” Skins for Doc (Sector A8)

“Refuge” Skins for Scorch (Sector A11)

“Sigma” Skins for BBQ (Sector A17)

“Incite” Skins for Scorch (Sector A19)

“Scorcher” Tier 100 Skins for Nolan

New weapons and Aftermarket part

XRK Stalker – Sniper Rifle (Sector A4, HVT)

RAM-7 – Assault Rifle (Sector A7)

Stormender – Launcher (Sector A12)

JAK Purifier – Aftermarket Part (Sector A14)

New weapon blueprints

“ Hot Caution” MCW Assault Rifle (Sector A1) , includes BlackCell variant

, “Sundering Flame” AMR9 SMG (Sector A2)

“Flammable Fury” KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle ( Sector A3 )

( ) “Smoke Maker” TYR Handgun (Sector A5)

“Throw Caution” MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle ( Sector A8 )

( ) “Swift Death” Gutter Knife Melee (Sector A9)

“Ultra Hot” MTZ-762 Battle Rifle (Sector A10) , includes BlackCell variant

, “Heat Stroke” Renetti Handgun (Sector A10)

“Carbonize” BAS-B Battle Rifle (Sector A12) , includes BlackCell variant

, “Immolator” DM56 Marksman Rifle (Sector A14)

“Overt Systems” MCW Assault Rifle (Sector A14)

“Molten Mire” WSP-9 Submachine Gun (Sector A15)

“Advance Lethality” XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle (Sector A16), includes BlackCell variant

“Tactical Engineering” KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle (Sector A18)

“Heavy Machine” Holger 556 Assault Rifle (Sector A18), includes BlackCell variant

“All ’Rounder” RAM-7 Assault Rifle (Sector A20), includes BlackCell variant

New vehicle skins

“Firewalker” Coyote skin (Sector A6)

Victory sector tier 100 rewards

Below are the rewards for completing Season 1’s Battle Pass:

300 COD Points

“The Furnace” animated weapon blueprint for the MTZ-556 AR

“Scorcher” Skins for Nolan

That’s everything you need to know about MW3 and Warzone’s Season 1 Battle Pass. Season 1 starts December 6, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM EST.