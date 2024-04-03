All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play Season 3 rewards

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play Season 3 sees a new slate of earnable rewards for the most dedicated players. Here’s the full details of what’s available.

Ranked Play joined MW3 during Season 1 Reloaded, giving the dedicated player base looking to mirror the Call of Duty League a place to play.

Two seasons later, Ranked Play is still going strong, dishing out rewards to players who keep grinding through the Skill Divisions.

This season sees a handful of new rewards introduced, and here’s what your Ranked grind may provide.

MW3 Season 3 Ranked Play rewards

Here are all the rewards doled out as you grind through MW3’s Season 3 Ranked Play, per the dev post:

Season 3 Ranked Rewards: Throughout Season 3, you can unlock the following coveted rewards as you rank up:

Win 5 Ranked Matches: “MWIII Season 3 Competitor” Sticker

Win 10 Ranked Matches: “Pro Issue Rival-9” Weapon Blueprint

Win 25 Ranked Matches: “Absolute Banger” Charm

Win 50 Ranked Matches: “Hold This L” Large Decal

Win 75 Ranked Matches: “MWIII Ranked Play Season 3” Loading Screen

Win 100 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 3 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Activision

New Season 3 Division Rewards: Here are the end-of-season rewards for Season 3, related to the highest placement in your Skill Division:

Bronze: “MWIII Season 3 Bronze” Emblem

“MWIII Season 3 Bronze” Emblem Silver: “MWIII Season 3 Silver” Emblem

“MWIII Season 3 Silver” Emblem Gold: “MWIII Season 3 Gold” Animated Emblem

“MWIII Season 3 Gold” Animated Emblem Gold: “MWIII Season 3 Gold” Large Decal

“MWIII Season 3 Gold” Large Decal Platinum: “MWIII Season 3 Platinum” Animated Emblem

“MWIII Season 3 Platinum” Animated Emblem Platinum: “MWIII Season 3 Platinum” Large Decal

“MWIII Season 3 Platinum” Large Decal Diamond: “MWIII Season 3 Diamond” Animated Emblem

“MWIII Season 3 Diamond” Animated Emblem Diamond: “MWIII Season 3 Diamond” Large Decal

“MWIII Season 3 Diamond” Large Decal Crimson: “MWIII Season 3 Crimson” Animated Emblem

“MWIII Season 3 Crimson” Animated Emblem Crimson: “MWIII Season 3 Crimson” Large Decal

“MWIII Season 3 Crimson” Large Decal Iridescent: “MWIII Season 3 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

“MWIII Season 3 Iridescent” Animated Emblem Iridescent: “MWIII Season 3 Iridescent” Calling Card

“MWIII Season 3 Iridescent” Calling Card Iridescent: “MWIII Season 3 Iridescent” Large Decal

“MWIII Season 3 Iridescent” Large Decal Top 250: “MWIII Season 3 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

“MWIII Season 3 Top 250” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “MWIII Season 3 Top 250” Animated Emblem

“MWIII Season 3 Top 250” Animated Emblem Top 250: “MWIII Season 3 Top 250” Large Decal

Seasonal Division Operators: Earn the previously-unlockable Skill Division Operator Skin for use with both the CDL Male and Female Operators (for both factions) to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked, they can be permanently used in the future seasons of Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone:

Gold Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Platinum Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Diamond Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Crimson Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Iridescent Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

(Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division. Top 250 Competitor Skin (Male and Female, SpecGru and KorTac): Reach this division.

Season 3 Ranked First Place Player: The player who finishes Season 3 in the No. 1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive ultimate bragging rights and the following one-of-a-kind rewards:

