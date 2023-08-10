When does Modern Warfare 3 content go live in Warzone? Integration of guns, Operators, more

With Modern Warfare 3 fast approaching, when will this year’s CoD title integrate with Warzone? Weapons, Operators, and more are all set to carry over, so here’s when we can expect it to arrive in the hit Battle Royale.

With each passing year, the CoD cycle begins anew. This time around, it’s Modern Warfare 3 (the second one) in focus. After months of leaks and various teasers, MW3 has been made official and with it, we have a clear idea of what to expect.

For the first time in series history, multiplayer content will be carrying over. Weapons and Operators acquired in MW2 will remain available in MW3. But what does this mean when it comes to the Warzone side of the equation?

While the yearly integration is inevitable, when will newer MW3 content integrate with the mega-popular Battle Royale? Here’s what we know thus far.

Activision Any new Modern Warfare 3 Operators will be accessible in Warzone, eventually.

When does Modern Warfare 3 integrate into Warzone?

No official date for Modern Warfare 3’s integration into Warzone has been locked in just yet, but we do know for certain it’ll coincide with the launch of MW3 Season 1.

As for when Season 1 kicks off, Insider Gaming has reportedly circled Tuesday, December 5 as the start date. This falls in line with the usual cadence of Season 1 launching roughly a month after a new CoD launch.

Obviously, it’s worth taking this intel with a grain of salt for now. As we’re still a ways out, plans can always change behind the scenes as development continues. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted here as official details are locked in.

What Modern Warfare 3 content will arrive in Warzone?

As usual with a new CoD launch, we can expect every new weapon, Blueprint, and Operator from Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer slate to be accessible in Warzone upon integration.

Though as outlined above, this integration isn’t expected until Season 1. This means for roughly the first month of the MW3 cycle, only MW2 weapons and Operators will be in Warzone.

The latest rumors have suggested the big crossover will also mark the debut of a new Warzone map. So there will plenty to see and do when Season 1 gets underway later this year.

We’ll be sure to update you here with any further details on the MW3 x Warzone integration moving forward.