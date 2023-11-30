Everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: New maps, modes and Killstreaks

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 has been announced and with it comes a host of free content from players including new maps, modes, and killstreaks among many other things.

The first season of Modern Warfare 3 has been announced and brings with it tons of new content for players to get their hands on. Season 1 will have five new free weapons introduced along with new multiplier maps and modes.

The new game will also add the next chapter of the Zombies storyline and integrate Call of Duty: Warzone into it.

So before the big patch arrives, get ahead of the curve with our early rundown of everything there is to know about Season 1.

Contents

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: Roadmap

The full roadmap for the first season of the new Call of Duty title was revealed on November 20. The stacked announcement showcased all of the content arriving on December 6 for Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty Warzone.

Sledgehammer The full Modern Warfare roadmap is packed full of content.

According to the announcement, players can expect new in-season challenges and tiers to the Battle pass.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: New Maps

The Season 1 Multipler map pool will expand with the addition of three 6v6 locations and one 2v2 map.

The 6v6 maps are called Meat, Greece, and Rio. Meat and Greece are core maps, while Rio will be included for only this season.

Sledgehammer The newest MWIII map Meat.

Meat is described as a compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse with a few long sightlines around the outskirts.

Sledgehammer Greece will be a core map in the MWIII rotation.

Greece is described as a medium-sized map with narrow alleys and water features around the edge of the vista.

Sledgehammer The MWIII Season 1 exclusive map Rio.

Rio, the only in-season map introduced, is a tight-quarters medium to small-size map made for constant fighting.

Sledgehammer Training Facility is a new 2v2 map in MWIII.

Lastly, there is Training Facility, the sole 2v2 map introduced this season.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: New Modes

The new season will introduce a host of new, and old, modes to the game. The first is an old favorite of COD players: Gunfight. The 2v2 mode returns and has the same rules as the last time players had their hands on it.

There are no respawns and all players are given the same loadouts at the start of each round. The first to win six rounds wins the match. If one team hasn’t won a round in 40 seconds, then an Overtime Flah will spawn and the first to capture it, or eliminate the enemy squad wins the match. Maps included in this mode will be Training Facility, Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment.

Another mode launching at the start of the season is All or Nothing. Players load into the map with only throwing knives and no ammo. When a player earns a kill they activate Scavenger and get ammo and weapons. The first to 20 kills wins.

Sledgehammer Multiple limited-time modes will come in Season 1.

The other modes coming to the game are all coming for a limited time and will be introduced sometime in the middle of the season. Those modes include Vortex, CODMAS: Santa’s Slayground, Infected, Headquarters, and Team Gunfight.

Vortex is a free-for-all mode featuring the Ray Gun and will take place on Satan’s Quarry, Sporeyard, and Tetanus. CODMAS: Santa’s Slayground has not been revealed as of writing but seems to be another Zombies-inspired mode.

Speaking of Zombies, Infected is back with the same rules as last time. One player spawns as a zombie and their goal is to infect the other players. Headquarters will be introduced mid-season and is essentially king of the hill but the area rotates around the map throughout the match.

Lastly, Team Gunfight will also come sometime in the middle of the season and has the same rules as 2v2 Gunfight just with six people on both sides and with bigger maps.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: New Killstreaks

Sledgehammer Two new Killstreaks coming to MWIII.

MWIII is introducing two new Killstreaks to multiplayer in Season 1, Swarm and EMP. Both will be available at the start of the season once unlocked through Armory Challenges.

Swarm will become available after 15 kills, or 1,875 points, and deploys many mosquito drones around the map to blanket an entire area. EMP is available as a streak at 13 kills, or 1,625 points, and starts an Electromagnetic pulse that disrupts enemy Killstreaks and equipment.

In addition to new Killstreaks, a new perk is also coming to MWIII. When players first select their loadout they’ll find an additional vest that they can use across multiplayer modes. The vest will give players two equipment slots, three gear slots, and a host of other perks.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: Ranked Play Launch

Ranked Play will come to Modern Warfare in Season 1 but in the middle of the season. It will build on the Ranked system from MWII and feature new rewards and updated MWIII maps, weapons, and loadouts.

The mode will still follow the standard ruleset from the COD League and feature a top 250 leaderboard. More information will come in the following weeks, according to the roadmap.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: Zombies

Sledgehammer A new chapter in the Zombies storyline comes with MWIII Season 1.

Season 1 of MMWIII will also feature a new chapter in the Zombies storyline. The new story will feature happenings in the Exclusion Zone as players are sent to investigate and complete missions while fighting forward.

The Season 1 update will also bring new challenges, rewards, Prestige Challenges, a new Warlord and a new Wonder Weapon called V-R11. The first of the new challenges is the Dark Aether Rift where players will have 30 minutes to complete objectives to earn rewards before being overtaken by Zombies.

The Warlord challenge, called Dokkaebi, will drop in the middle of the season and further the Exclusion Zone storyline.

The Season 1 announcement also came with updates to Call of Duty: Warzone as fans will get to experience the first content season of Modern Warfare 3 when it drops on December 6.