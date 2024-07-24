MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

MW3 & Warzone Season 5 is here, with a brand new Battle Pass offering new rewards and exclusive content. Continue reading for all the details.

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 brings a whole new Battle Pass for players to dive into and get some exclusive rewards for each tier they manage to complete.

With the announcement of a collaboration between Call of Duty and the WWE, the Season 5 Battle Pass is set to dazzle with a diverse range of content, alongside some hard-hitting pro wrestling rewards.

From wrestling-themed Operators and weapon skins to non-themed content, there’s a thrilling variety for every player to enjoy.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass, including all tiers and rewards on offer.

MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass price

The new Season 5 Battle Pass is available from July 24, 2024, and costs 1,100 CoD points.

In addition, players can purchase the premium BlackCell Batlle Pass for $29.99 / £25.99. This premium Battle Pass includes 1,100 CoD Points and other exclusive rewards.

Season 5 Battle Pass weapons for MW3 & Warzone

As expected, the new Battle Pass includes multiple new weapons for players to unlock and test out. All weapons that can be unlocked via the new Battle Pass are listed below:

Static-HV SMG – Sector 6

STG Assault Rifle – Sector 7

MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass Operators

Call of Duty Rhea Ripley is a new Operator for Season 5

In addition to some new weapons, the new Battle Pass introduces three new Operators to the game, one of which is likely to be a big hit among WWE fans.

Rhea “Mami” Ripley – Battle Pass Instant Reward

Ivan – Sector 16

Reckoner – BlackCell Battle Pass

All Season 5 Battle Pass skins & blueprints

Activision The Season 5 Battle Pass includes some brand-new weapons and much more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Call of Duty Battle Pass without some fresh skins to unlock. Like previous BPs, MW3 & Warzone Season 5 includes multiple new skins and blueprints, all listed below.

Weapon blueprints marked with an asterisk below also have a Blackwell Blueprint alternative skin with black and gold designs.

Operator skins

“Night’s End” Skins – Bantam, Sector 1

“Luchadora” Skins – Byline, Sector 4

“Trophy King” Skins – Enigma, Sector 5

“Homecoming” Skins – Price, Sector 10

“Knight’s Resolve” Skins – Hammer, Sector 11

“Ivan” Skins – Ivan, Sector 16

“Samurai’s Camo” Skins – Jet, Sector 18

“Eradicator” Skins – Mami, Completion Sector (Tier 100)

“Death’s Medallion” Skins – Valeria, Completion Sector (Tier 100)

Weapon Blueprints

Purple and White

Instant Sector: “Prismtrap” FJX Horus SMG

Red Metal

Sector 1 : “Flamma” TYR Handgun

: “Flamma” TYR Handgun Sector 10: “Provocator” Bolt-Action Marksman Rifle

“Provocator” Bolt-Action Marksman Rifle Sector 12: “Parmularius” Lockwood 680 Shotgun

“Parmularius” Lockwood 680 Shotgun Sector 16: “Merciful Downfall” Striker SMG

“Merciful Downfall” Striker SMG Sector 18: “Luminous Dread” KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle

“Luminous Dread” KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle Sector 20: “Grand Assailant” XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle

SPQR Models

Sector 2: “Laquearius” SVA 545 Assault Rifle*

“Laquearius” SVA 545 Assault Rifle* Sector 4: “Crixus” DG-58 LSW LMG

“Crixus” DG-58 LSW LMG Sector 8: “Attilius” Soulrender Melee*

“Attilius” Soulrender Melee* Sector 13: “Unyielding Forge” Sledgehammer Melee

“Unyielding Forge” Sledgehammer Melee Sector 15: “Castus” KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle*

“Castus” KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle* Sector 19: “Dimachaerus” New Assault Rifle*

“Dimachaerus” New Assault Rifle* Completion Sector: “Praetor” MCW Assault Rifle

Paintball Blaster

Sector 3: “Carpophorus” Reclaimer 18 Shotgun*

“Carpophorus” Reclaimer 18 Shotgun* Sector 9: “Bestiarius” RAM-7 Assault Rifle

“Bestiarius” RAM-7 Assault Rifle Sector 11: “Thraex” Renetti Handgun

“Thraex” Renetti Handgun Sector 14: “Benign Hero” WSP Stinger Handgun and “Gladius Graecus” BAS-B Battle Rifle*

“Benign Hero” WSP Stinger Handgun and “Gladius Graecus” BAS-B Battle Rifle* Sector 17: “Sculpted Aptitude” Static-HV SMG*

And that is everything you need to know about MW3 & Warzone’s Season 5 Battle Pass, including cost, tiers, and rewards.