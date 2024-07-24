MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewardsActivision
MW3 & Warzone Season 5 is here, with a brand new Battle Pass offering new rewards and exclusive content. Continue reading for all the details.
Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 brings a whole new Battle Pass for players to dive into and get some exclusive rewards for each tier they manage to complete.
With the announcement of a collaboration between Call of Duty and the WWE, the Season 5 Battle Pass is set to dazzle with a diverse range of content, alongside some hard-hitting pro wrestling rewards.
From wrestling-themed Operators and weapon skins to non-themed content, there’s a thrilling variety for every player to enjoy.
Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass, including all tiers and rewards on offer.
MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass price
The new Season 5 Battle Pass is available from July 24, 2024, and costs 1,100 CoD points.
In addition, players can purchase the premium BlackCell Batlle Pass for $29.99 / £25.99. This premium Battle Pass includes 1,100 CoD Points and other exclusive rewards.
Season 5 Battle Pass weapons for MW3 & Warzone
As expected, the new Battle Pass includes multiple new weapons for players to unlock and test out. All weapons that can be unlocked via the new Battle Pass are listed below:
- Static-HV SMG – Sector 6
- STG Assault Rifle – Sector 7
MW3 & Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass Operators
In addition to some new weapons, the new Battle Pass introduces three new Operators to the game, one of which is likely to be a big hit among WWE fans.
- Rhea “Mami” Ripley – Battle Pass Instant Reward
- Ivan – Sector 16
- Reckoner – BlackCell Battle Pass
All Season 5 Battle Pass skins & blueprints
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Call of Duty Battle Pass without some fresh skins to unlock. Like previous BPs, MW3 & Warzone Season 5 includes multiple new skins and blueprints, all listed below.
Weapon blueprints marked with an asterisk below also have a Blackwell Blueprint alternative skin with black and gold designs.
Operator skins
- “Night’s End” Skins – Bantam, Sector 1
- “Luchadora” Skins – Byline, Sector 4
- “Trophy King” Skins – Enigma, Sector 5
- “Homecoming” Skins – Price, Sector 10
- “Knight’s Resolve” Skins – Hammer, Sector 11
- “Ivan” Skins – Ivan, Sector 16
- “Samurai’s Camo” Skins – Jet, Sector 18
- “Eradicator” Skins – Mami, Completion Sector (Tier 100)
- “Death’s Medallion” Skins – Valeria, Completion Sector (Tier 100)
Weapon Blueprints
Purple and White
- Instant Sector: “Prismtrap” FJX Horus SMG
Red Metal
- Sector 1: “Flamma” TYR Handgun
- Sector 10: “Provocator” Bolt-Action Marksman Rifle
- Sector 12: “Parmularius” Lockwood 680 Shotgun
- Sector 16: “Merciful Downfall” Striker SMG
- Sector 18: “Luminous Dread” KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle
- Sector 20: “Grand Assailant” XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle
SPQR Models
- Sector 2: “Laquearius” SVA 545 Assault Rifle*
- Sector 4: “Crixus” DG-58 LSW LMG
- Sector 8: “Attilius” Soulrender Melee*
- Sector 13: “Unyielding Forge” Sledgehammer Melee
- Sector 15: “Castus” KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle*
- Sector 19: “Dimachaerus” New Assault Rifle*
- Completion Sector: “Praetor” MCW Assault Rifle
Paintball Blaster
- Sector 3: “Carpophorus” Reclaimer 18 Shotgun*
- Sector 9: “Bestiarius” RAM-7 Assault Rifle
- Sector 11: “Thraex” Renetti Handgun
- Sector 14: “Benign Hero” WSP Stinger Handgun and “Gladius Graecus” BAS-B Battle Rifle*
- Sector 17: “Sculpted Aptitude” Static-HV SMG*
And that is everything you need to know about MW3 & Warzone’s Season 5 Battle Pass, including cost, tiers, and rewards.