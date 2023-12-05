What is Custom Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Looking to make your next Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure your own? Well, there’s no better mode to do it on than Custom Mode. Here’s everything you need to know about the feature.

Added to the game during the fifth major patch, Larian Studios have finally revealed two new game modes — Honour Mode and Custom Mode. Where Honour Mode strives to make the game a little less save-scummy, Custom Mode gives players the chance to adapt their adventure how they see fit, making it entirely personal.

So, to ensure you know what you’re getting into, here’s everything you need to know about Custom Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3 — from where to start it, to all the settings you can change, and what they will do to your game.

Contents:

What is Custom Mode?

Larian Studios Alter how you play Baldur’s Gate 3 with Custom Mode.

Essentially, Custom Mode is a way to slightly adjust your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure, making it ideal for your personal playthrough, rather than just being forced to select the different difficulty options.

It’s an ideal way to perfect the game depending on how you prefer to enjoy the game, be that making the game harder or easier.

How to start Custom Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3

To start Custom Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Start a new game. When choosing a difficulty, head to the far right and click Custom Mode. Adjust your chosen settings. Press Start Game.

What settings can you change in Custom Mode?

Larian Studios There are tons of settings to change in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Custom Mode.

There’s a fair amount of settings you can alter in Custom Mode, so we’ve listed them below along with what they’ll do to your game:

Setting Description Single Save You will only have a single save slot. Adjust the price trades and ask for their wares. Adjusts how dangerous the enemies will be. Character Power Adjusts how powerful the player, allies, and enemies will be. Enemy Loadouts Adjusts the power of items and spells the enemies have. Additional Combat Mechanics Changes the difficulty of combats by introducing new enemies or mechanics. Proficiency Bonus Increases or decreases the proficient bonus of all characters. Enemy Critical Hits Enable or disable enemy critical hits. No Death Saving Throws Enable or disable characters dying at 0 hit points. Disable Free First Strikes Harming a character before combat will take an action or attack in your first initiative turn. Camp Cost Multiplier Adjust how much your long rest costs in camp. Short Rest Full Heal Enable or disable the ability to fully heal in a short rest. Trader Price Modifier Adjust the price trades ask for their wares. Multiclassing Enables or disables the ability to use more than one class in your character. Always Prompt Reactions All reactions that can pause the game will do so by default. Hide NPC Health Hides or displays NPC health. Hide Failed Perception Rolls Hides your perception rolls when you or another ally fails the roll. Hide Passive Rolls in Dialogues Prevent or enable dialogues showing if you’ve passed or failed a passive roll during dialogue. Preview Dialogue Check Difficulty Before Rolling Lets you see how hard an ability check or skill check will be before selecting. Hide Difficulty Class During Rolls Hide the DC of ability check during dialogues, lockpicking, and disarming traps.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Custom Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3. While preparing your ideal game, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

