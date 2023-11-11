With rumors spreading that a new game mode titled “Honour Mode” is coming to Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s led many to wonder what the mode could mean for players.

A leaked achievement on the GOG launcher has given players an early glimpse into what could be the next challenge for Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

The achievement is titled “Foehammer” and states that players can only earn the achievement after completing the game in “Honour Mode.”

Article continues after ad

But what is Honour Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3, and how does it work? Our guide will provide all the information that you need to know about this highly-anticipated change.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Honour Mode would add an extra layer of risk and strategy to every Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough

What is Honour Mode?

While not yet released for Baldur’s Gate 3, we can gain insights about Honour Mode from how it was implemented in other Larian Studios games, such as Divinity: Original Sin.

Honour Mode was notorious for its uncompromising difficulty in the Divinity: Original Sin series. It paired the game’s hardest difficulty, “Tactical Mode,” with the brutal twist of permanent death.

Article continues after ad

In this game mode, if your entire party was wiped out, your save file would also be deleted, making each decision and battle much more significant.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The game would also maintain just one save file for your playthrough meaning that you can’t reload an earlier save to avoid mistakes or undesirable outcomes.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Honour Mode will add permadeath and hardcore playthroughs to Baldur’s Gate 3

What can we expect in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Assuming that Larian Studios introduces this concept to Baldur’s Gate 3 without changes, then we can expect Honour Mode to be the most challenging and brutal difficulty setting available for players.

Article continues after ad

As it stands, Baldur’s Gate 3 has three different difficulty settings: Explorer, Normal, and Tactician. Tactician is the hardest of the options and requires players to be extremely careful with their turns and decisions in the game. However, players who are finding Tactician mode too easy or those who simply want a different experience when playing through the game will be able to get that in the form of Honour Mode.

Article continues after ad

Honour Mode will likely restrict players to just one save file that deletes itself upon every party member’s death. This is equivalent to a permadeath or hardcore playthrough in other games.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, it’s expected that whenever a party member dies, the save file will automatically save, meaning that players will need to be extra careful as they’ll be without the option to go back and load up a previous save.

The introduction of Honour Mode would not only provide a fresh challenge for veterans but also add significant replay value to the game, which is already praised as one of the best RPGs ever.

Article continues after ad