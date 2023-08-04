Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets players multiclass on any difficulty

Baldur’s Gate 3’s long-awaited launch is finally here and the game’s modding community is already at it. The first post-release mod unlocks multiclassing across all difficulty levels.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is having a hot launch right now with close to half a million people adventuring through the Forgotten Realms in the first 24 hours. The game is now the second biggest PC launch of 2023 according to Steam Charts.

Reception for Baldur’s Gate 3 is positive too, with reviews in progress touting the story and gameplay. It’s been marred by a few minor bugs though, and one not-so-minor one, but overall people are loving the mechanically rich RPG.

One thing that might make players love it even more, however, is the freedom to multiclass despite what difficulty option they select. One modder has answered those prayers already.

Larian Studios Whether you’re a soft little Owlbear cub or a ferocious Red Dragon, now you can multiclass.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has three difficulty settings: Explorer (easy), Normal, and Tactician. The ability to multiclass in the title is usually locked to the Normal and Tactician difficulty modes.

Multiclassing allows players to combine the talents of any of Baldur’s Gate 3’s 12 classes and 46 sub-classes to create powerful synergies and combat strategies. It’s unknown if Larian Studios kept this ability from those playing Explorer because of the convoluted mechanics or because it would unbalance the experience.

Whatever their intention, it doesn’t matter anymore. NexusMod user TheComposerMods released a mod that lets players use the multiclass feature regardless of their difficulty settings.

The best part about the mod is that it will work for players who are in the middle of a playthrough. This means those who went with the Explorer difficulty option won’t have to reroll a character to access multiclass features.

Larian Studios Jaheira is a famous practitioner of the multiclass being a Fighter/Druid.

Baldur’s Gate 3 already offers an unparalleled sense of player freedom and choice. This mod only adds to that and surely others will too.

If you want to make the most of your character’s class and identify potential synergies, check out all our class guides.

