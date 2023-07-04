Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences

Looking to preorder Baldur’s Gate 3 before its release? Well, here are all the pre-release bonuses you can get as well as what each edition will grant you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost upon us, bringing the world of Dungeons & Dragons to life through gripping storylines, fantastic characters, and so much more. The game is highly anticipated, with many looking to either jump into the early access or grab some handy rewards through the game’s editions.

So, what do you actually get by pre-ordering the game, and what do the different editions grant you in terms of rewards? Here’s everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3’s pre-release bonuses and their edition differences.

Contents

Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses

If you pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 before it releases, then you’ll be allowed to experience the early-access version of the game, which comes with plenty of classes, races, and stories to experience.

On top of this, all those who have the early-access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be upgraded to the Digital Deluxe Edition for free.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition rewards

Larian Studios

If you grab the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, whether that’s by grabbing the early-access version or purchasing it directly, you’ll be entitled to these in-game rewards:

Digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3

72-hours early access to act one

PC or PS5 Dice Skin (One unique dice exclusive to each platform)

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Paintings from Rivellon

Adventurer’s Pouch (supplies to help players on their journeys)

Digital Artbook

Original Soundtrack

Digital Character Sheets

Mask of the Shapeshifter (allowed change race and appearance at any time)

Cape of the Red Prince

Lute of the Merryweather Bard

Needle of the Outlaw Rogue

Bicorne of the Sea Beast

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition rewards

Larian Studios

If you prefer to grab something physical for the game, then the Collector’s Edition is for you. It comes with a variety of exciting content perfect for any MTG fan or D&D player:

Digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3

Digital Content: PC or PS5 Dice Skin (One unique dice exclusive to each platform) Divinity Bard Song Pack Mask of the Shapeshifter Cape of the Red Prince Lute of the Merryweather Bard Needle of the Outlaw Rogue Bicorne of the Sea Beast Paintings from Rivellon Adventurer’s Pouch Digital Artbook Original Soundtrack, Artbook, and Character Sheets

160-page Hardcover Art Book (220 x 282 mm)

Cloth Map of Faerûn

Baldur’s Gate 3 sticker sheet (32 stickers)

Tadpole Keyring

Battle Diorama of Mind Flayer vs Drow Drizzt (25cm height figure)

Magic: The Gathering Battle of Baldur’s Gate Booster Pack

Oversized Engraved Metal D20

Collector’s Edition Box

Official Certificate of Authenticity

So, there you have it, those are all the different editions and bonuses you can get for Baldur’s Gate 3. While choosing which one you want to pick, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

