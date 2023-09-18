Baldur’s Gate 3: Best build for Karlach

Looking to optimize Karlach for your Baldur’s Gate 3 party? Well, here’s a handy build guide with the best subclass, ability scores, and more.

Companions can be tricky in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3. After all, it’s one thing managing your character as they level up, but then you have to control up to three others, making those levels so much harder to work out.

So, if you want to put the lovable yet deadly Barbarian Karlach in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, you’ll need an ideal build to help you along. Here’s the best Karlach build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Contents

Best subclass for Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are some great subclasses for Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, but the best one for her is undoubtedly Berserker.

Not only does it match her personality perfectly, but you also get the ability to gain an extra attack while raging. Add that to your increase in strength and Karlach will be taking more enemies down than you can even imagine.

Best ability score spread for Karlach

You could choose to go for the recommended stats, but if you choose to truly optimize, then these are the best ability scores for Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Strength : 16

: 16 Dexterity : 14

: 14 Constitution : 16

: 16 Intelligence : 8

: 8 Wisdom : 12

: 12 Charisma: 8

With Karlach being a Barbarian, the primary focus is on Strength and Constitution, increasing the damage dealt, health, and so much more. It’s recommended to go for a higher Dexterity and Wisdom due to its AC benefits and increase in key skills like Initiative.

Best build for Karlach

If changing Karlach’s subclass and ability score stats aren’t what you want from this companion, then our build guide will have you covered:

Level Feature 1 Rage 2 Reckless Attack — Danger Sense 3 Subclass: Berserker 4 Ability Improvement: Strength +2 5 Extra Attack — Fast Movement 6 Additional Rage Charge 7 Feral Instinct 8 Ability Improvement: Strength +2 9 Brutal Critical 10 11 Additional Rage Charge 12 Feat: Great Weapon Master

So there you have it, that’s the best Karlach build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While leveling her up, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

