One Piece Episode 1067 reveals a major truth about the Void Century

One Piece’s recent episode features Big Mom’s defeat and the end of her era. As the episode concludes, the series reveals a major truth about the Void Century.

The “Wano Country Saga” is the most thrilling One Piece saga yet. Its action-packed intensity doesn’t simply end with the Straw Hats defeating the bad guys. Rather, fans learn various truths about certain characters and Void Century.

As Big Mom tastes defeat against Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid, the series will continue the fight between Luffy and the Beast King, Kaido. However, another ally of the Kozuki family joins the battle in Wano before that.

While the ally may not be directly fighting against Kaido and his army, its existence is all the more important. Here’s how this ally reveals a major truth about the Void Century in One Piece Episode 1067.

What does One Piece Episode 1067 reveal about the Void Century?

Crunchyroll

As Big Mom finally loses the battle, Momonosuke senses the presence of Zunesha, the ancient elephant known to be alive over 1000 years ago. Momonosuke reveals that Zunesha was a companion of Joy Boy and committed a crime over 800 years ago. For that very crime, Zunesha was sentenced to walk for eternity and rendered unable to do anything else unless it’s ordered otherwise.

So far, fans know very little about the Joy Boy of the Void Century. He was a Warrior of Liberation. Therefore, he must have had an important role during the time. However, apart from the Mermaid Princess, Joy Boy had another ally – Zunesha.

Zunesha is one of the oldest and most powerful creatures in the series. It only speaks with Momonosuke and enters Wano to aid him. The elephant’s presence is important in Wano since it will declare the return of Joy Boy as soon as Luffy awakens his devil fruit and reveals its true nature.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

