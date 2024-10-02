One Piece Chapter 1128 solves the mystery behind the unknown kingdom

One Piece Chapter 1128 spoilers reveal the truth behind the mysterious kingdom as well as confirm the whereabouts of a fan-favorite character. So, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming chapter.

One Piece manga was about to enter the Elbaf Arc but it takes a detour because of mysterious events. Two days after setting sail from Egghead, some of the Straw Hats go missing, leaving others on the ship worried.

The missing Straw Hats are the same as the Arabasta crew: Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, and Chopper. Nami wakes up in a large castle where everything is made up of Lego blocks. Even the plants aren’t real. Not only that, but the place has giant insects and a humungous cat that can also turn into a lion.

However, while Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp reunite in Chapter 1127, Chopper’s status remains unknown. One Piece Chapter 1128 reveals that Chopper is safe and back with his friends. Furthermore, we also find out the place they are in is nothing but a giant illusion.

The place they believed to be a giant village is a toy box known as the “Sun God” and the residents are just regular humans. Furthermore, the “Sun God” is a giant with a deer skull who is after the crew, making it a different entity from the ancient being Nika. Fans are curious about how the story will proceed from here on out.

“So a combo between the RPG game theory and illusion theory people had,” one fan writes.

Another one adds, “Luffy is gonna have to show this fraud who the real sun god is.”

Now that the Egghead arc is over, you can read about why Egghead is the best arc so far.