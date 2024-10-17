One Piece Land of the Gods Arc explained: Where are the Straw Hats?

One Piece’s manga is currently following the second arc of the Final Saga, the Land of the Gods Arc, so here’s what you need to know about it.

The first arc of the Final Saga, the Egghead Incident Arc, concluded after showing some of the most exciting fights in the story. The arc was also lore-heavy, with readers finding out a lot of new information about the Void Century and Joyboy.

However, the most disheartening part of the Egghead Incident was Kuma’s backstory, as the former Warlord suffered several tragedies in his life. After Vegapunk’s death and Gorosei’s defeat, the Straw Hats leave for Elbaf with the Giants.

Article continues after ad

While fans were awaiting the Elbaf Arc, One Piece manga takes a brief detour and brings the crew to a mysterious kingdom. The new One Piece arc is called Land of Gods, named after the mysterious island half of the Straw Hats are in. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Article continues after ad

Bartolomeo crew’s defeat

Manga Plus

Bartolomeo and his crew picked a fight with the Red-Hair Pirates. They took down Shanks’ flag and set up Luffy’s to provoke the Yonko. Bartolomeo is a member of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, so he’s Luffy’s ally.

Article continues after ad

The members of the fleet wanted to serve Luffy as their leader, but the latter died and promised them that he would call them for help if he needed it. Naturally, Shanks and his crew were unhappy with the provocation and easily subdued them.

Shanks wanted to test Barto’s loyalty and gave him poison to kill Luffy, but he ended up drinking it instead. After proving his loyalty towards Luffy and impressing Shanks, Bartolomeo set sail with his crew.

Article continues after ad

Yasopp, on the other hand, knew he had to teach the rookie pirate a lesson. They can’t let pirates roam easily after provoking them – this would damage Shanks’ reputation as a Yonko. Yasopp destroys Bartolomeo”s ship and the crew’s status is unknown.

Article continues after ad

Aftermath of the Egghead Incident and Vegapunk’s death

Manga Plus

Vegapunk was the world’s smartest scientist, someone whose name was known far and wide in the world. However, because he was researching the Void Century, the World Government decided to get rid of him.

Article continues after ad

They not only sent CP-0, but even an Admiral, one of the Marine Powerhouses to deal with the old scientist. However, things weren’t working in their favor because of the Straw Hats, so Gorosei descended to land after a long time.

Chaos erupted in Egghead but it ended with the crew escaping along with Lilith, Bonney, Kuma, and the Giants. After the Egghead Incident, we find out Punk Records was disconnected from the Labophase and now drifts through the skies on an aimless floating cloud.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but Shaka, Atlas, Edison, and Pythagoras have merged themselves into a single body and are now in the floating Labophase.

Land of the Gods Arc reveals Garp is alive

Manga Plus

Garp’s status remained unknown since his fight in Hachinosu. He went there along with the other SWORD members to rescue Koby, who was captured by Blackbeard. However, Garp was surrounded by Blackbeard’s strongest crew members, including his former student, Kuzan.

Article continues after ad

Koby and the others escaped the island, but Garp was injured and defeated. The Land of the Gods Arc reveals that Garp is alive and chained up on the island. Blackbeard returns to Hachinosu after defeating the Heart Pirates. He rebukes Pizarro for allowing Koby to escape but doesn’t forget to praise Kuzan for defeating Garp.

Article continues after ad

Arriving at the Land of the Gods

Manga Plus

Two days after setting sail from Egghead, Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Chopper, and Usopp went missing while the rest of the crew worried about their friends. Nami wakes up first and finds herself in a strange room made out of Lego blocks.

She is attacked by massive insects and runs to find her crewmates. Nami watches Usopp struggling against a massive cat and saves him. However, the two are forced into a corner when the cat transforms into a giant cat. Luckily, Luffy, Sanji, and Zoro arrive just in time and save the two using a combo attack.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but they also find Chopper not long after and find out that the place is a massive diorama built to resemble a real country. The place also has a town inhabited by humans dressed in traditional Elbaf giant-style attires.

The fake Sun God

Manga Plus

The Land of the Gods is led by the Sun God, who lives in the Sun God’s Temple. The townsfolk aren’t allowed to enter the temple and it’s guarded by vicious soldiers like Muginn (a giant raven) and Hilmungardr (a giant serpent). The manga reveals that the one posing as the Sun God is Road, a navigator of the New Giant Pirates led by Hajrudin.

Article continues after ad

Road didn’t want Hajrudin to join the Straw Hat Grand Fleet but the latter was indebted to Luffy and his crew. Road didn’t expect Muginn to bring him the Thousand Sunny where several members of the Straw Hat Pirates were sleeping after passing through the Sleeping Mists.

Article continues after ad

The One Piece anime is going on a hiatus, so check out why it’s for a good reason and the spoilers for Chapter 1130. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Red Hair Pirates and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.