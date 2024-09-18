One Piece Chapter 1127 reveals a “mysterious kingdom”

Some of the Straw Hats end up in a mysterious place, as One Piece Chapter 1127 spoilers reveal what happened to them.

The One Piece manga has finally commenced its highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc. It’s the second arc of the Final Saga, which will follow the crew’s adventures in the Kingdom of Giants. The Egghead Incident ended with Vegapunk’s death, and the mysterious ruler Imu later killed one of the Five Elders, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

In Chapter 1126, we see Nami waking up in a strange room that appears to be a Lego castle. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Luffy, Sanji, Zoro, Chopper, and Usopp remain unknown. However, One Piece Chapter 1127 is titled “Adventure in the Mysterious Kingdom” and the spoilers confirm they’re in Elbaf.

The six of them were separated from the others two days after they set sail from Egghead. The rest of the Straw Hats and their allies worry about their friends. In the upcoming chapter, Nami sees that the entire castle is built out of Lego pieces, including the plants.

She’s running from gigantic insects and sees Usopp fighting a massive cat. As the duo struggle, the monster trio, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji enter the scene using powerful attacks on the gigantic creatures.

All of them are wearing Viking outfits and ready to leave the castle. However, Chopper’s status still remains unknown, as fans wonder what happened to the little guy.

One fan shares, “Wait I just realized Chopper isn’t there what happened to him? Did he get eaten??”

“Chopper will get Skypiea flashbacks where he was left alone to fight a priest,” jokes another.

