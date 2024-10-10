One Piece still hasn’t explained its most controversial panel after 22 years

The epic story of One Piece has several mysteries, one of which is about Blackbeard, a major antagonist of the series who was introduced 22 years ago with a rather confusing panel.

The One Piece manga introduced Marshall D. Teach over 22 years ago in the Jaya Arc. Also known as Blackbeard, he is now one of the most dangerous pirates in the New World, who also holds the title of a Yonko.

He belongs to a special bloodline, that Oda has yet to delve deeper into. Not only that, but when Luffy, Nami, and Zoro meet him, the boys say, “There’s more than one,” implying Blackbeard isn’t one person. There are also several theories about three souls residing in Blackbeard, but the manga has yet to confirm it.

Additionally, any living creature can only possess the power of one devil fruit. If they eat another devil fruit, they will surely die. However, Blackbeard is the only one who has the power of two devil fruits, and it’s unclear how many more he can consume.

One Piece fans have been talking about this controversial panel again, with one of them speculating, “I had arguments cause someone saying it said ‘They’ cause they could sense Blackbeard’s Crew Marco remarks that their body is different than anyone’s. BlackBeard Flag is three skulls possibly alluding to three personalities and three devil fruits (possible mythical Cerberus zoan fruit?)”

“Well, there are some theories about BB having split personalities, or possibly multiple hearts which would kind of explain why he can handle more than one DF. Even Marco said during Marineford his body is shaped differently than the average human being,” said another.

“I have a feeling this was more talking about they knew BB wasn’t alone and had his crew scattered all over the port,” added a third.

