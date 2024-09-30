Eiichiro Oda planned the One Piece ending 25 years ago

One Piece fans have always been curious about what kind of ending Oda will give them but little do they know is that the conclusion is already set in stone.

One Piece is one of the most popular Shonen manga and anime series. Its layers of mysteries add to the story’s charm. One of the biggest mysteries in One Piece is the legendary treasure that Luffy wants to acquire.

The King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger’s dying words sparked the Great Pirate Era as countless souls left in search of the One Piece. It’s said to give Wealth, Fame, and Power to anyone who finds it. However, even after over 22 years since Roger’s death, no soul has reached the last island, Laughtale, where he kept his treasure.

Article continues after ad

While the story has given no hints of the treasure or the ending, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda already sorted out the climax 25 years ago. Not only that, but his words assure fans that the series will have a really good finish.

Article continues after ad

In 1999, Oda shared, “I’ve already decided the ending and drawn the last panel. I’ll focus on both the crew and the outside world.”

Furthermore, he also said in 2019, “The OnePiece treasure is not about the Straw Hats’ friendship or the journey. I hate that kind of thing. Like in Wizard of Oz, where the journey was the treasure, Luffy will have a great adventure, but he’ll get a real treasure.”

Article continues after ad

One Piece manga has come a long way since its debut in 1997. The story is now featuring the second arc of its Final Saga, the Elbaf Arc, so the story will be ending in a few years. Elbaf is the Kingdom of Giants where the Straw Hats will have a new adventure and probably get one step closer to the treasure.

One fan replies, “One Piece is heading for an epic conclusion! Oda’s had a concrete ending in mind, likely involving a real treasure that brings the world together, overcoming the divisions of the Red Line and Grand Line. Excited to see how it unfolds.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We have to repeatedly remind those people who always have wished and loved saying it’s going to end terribly just so they can return the favor by making fun of One Piece ending and the fandom!! A Man‘s dream has no end,” writes another.

Now that the Egghead arc in the manga is over, check out what’s to expect in the Elbaf Arc. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Red Hair Pirates and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.