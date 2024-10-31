One Piece finally reveals the pasts of Ryokugyu and Fujitora

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has shed light on the pasts of Admirals Ryokugyu and Fujitora, so here’s what you need to know.

The aftermath of the Summit War of Marineford brought major changes in the world of One Piece. Fleet Admiral Sengoku retired from his post, hoping Kuzan would take over, but Akainu was indignant about this decision.

He and Kuzan fought for ten days for the position of Fleet Admiral. Akainu won the battle and assumed his position while Kuzan left and later joined the Blackbeard Pirates. After the time-skip, two new Admirals were introduced to fill the vacancy.

The One Piece manga volumes are popular for SBS (Shitsumon o Bosh Suru), which translates to I’m Taking Questions. It is a special column that lays out Eiichiro Oda’s responses to fan letters on various topics. The questions are mostly about things people find confusing about One Piece, but they can be about anything at all.

One Piece Volume 110 will be released on November 1, 2024, and it brings a new Q&A. The questions and answers have been translated and shared by a popular One Piece fan account on Twitter/X, and one of them reveals the pasts of Admirals Aramaki and Fujitora.

The question reads, “Odacchi! Garchu! Please tell us the former occupations of Fujitora and Ryokugyu! (Before they became Marine Admirals.)”

Oda answers, “Alright. Ahh… Just as they became the ones in charge of the defense of the affiliated nations to the World Government through the system called ‘World Military Draft,’ these two were handpicked by the Marines.

“Ryokugyu: Aramaki hails from the South Blue. He was a police officer from the Taya Kingdom and caused a great incident involving a woman, and got thrown into prison.

“His reputation of possessing extraordinary strength reached the government. He got drafted into the Marines and immediately got a special promotion to Admiral.

“Fujitora: Issho hails from the West Blue. He incurred losses on a gambling house in Twin Snake Island and the place he was working as a bodyguard was bought by the World Government with a large sum of money.

“Issho was a former Defense Military Chief in the Aoi (Blue) Kingdom that once existed in the Grand Line. The Aoi Kingdom was destroyed because of the war and he became a significant war criminal. The World Government will eventually be made aware of this fact.”

Ryokugyu never talked about his past in the original manga, but Fujitora is certainly the more complex character. In the Dressrosa Arc, he revealed he blinded himself because there were things he wished he didn’t see.

This could be related to the war that destroyed the Aoi Kingdom. What’s more, he is unlike those Admirals who blindly follow orders – he sets his own goals and will continue to fight against the corruption and injustice of the World Government.

