The Elbaf Arc explained: What’s next for One Piece?

As the Straw Hat Pirates and Giants set sail to Elbaf, One Piece is closer to the Elbaf Arc than ever. So, here’s everything you can expect from the upcoming arc.

The Final Saga of One Piece begins with the futuristic Egghead Island where Vegapunk‘s laboratory is located. As soon as everyone found out the Marines were after Vegapunk, the crew decided to escape to Elbaf.

However, several Marines intervened, including an Admiral followed by Gorosei, putting their plans on hold. The situation went from bad to worse as they fought some of the most powerful villains ever. As a result, Vegapunk loses his life, but Chapter 1123 reveals it’s part of his plan.

Article continues after ad

After sending Gorosei back to Mariejois, the crew set off to Elbaf along with the Giants. Fans have been anticipating the upcoming arc since the Little Garden Arc of Arabasta, and we’ve broken down what’s coming.

Article continues after ad

So far, there’s no official release date for One Piece Elbaf Arc.

Although the Straw Hats set sail in Chapter 1123, there are still a few weeks before they land in Elbaf. Before the arc officially begins, we still have to learn more about the statuses of Kizaru and Saturn. Additionally, the crew will most likely have new bounties after this.

Article continues after ad

In May 2024, Shonen Jump’s official website revealed that the One Piece character figures with Elbaf design will be released in November 2024. Hence, it confirms the upcoming arc will begin by November or before that.

What will happen in Elbaf Arc?

A new arc paves the path for new adventures. Elbaf is going to be a massive arc, which will unravel a lot of mysteries. Here are a few events that will likely take place in Elbaf Arc:

Robin’s reunion with Saul

Crunchyroll

Robin finds out in Egghead Arc that Saul is still alive and is currently staying in Elbaf. He ensured Ohara’s research wouldn’t go to waste and is currently studying the Poneglyphs. Since Vegapunk didn’t reveal all the information about the Void Century, Saul may have discovered a few more things.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nika lore

Crunchyroll

Nika is the name of a mythical warrior revered as the Sun God by slaves since ancient times. His existence is tied to Elbaf mythology. Nika’s existence is only recorded in ancient texts but most of them have been destroyed by now.

His legend was passed down among the Buccaneers but the race is almost entirely extinct. However, the warriors of Elbaf know more about the fabled warrior and they will likely reveal everything to the crew.

Article continues after ad

The Straw Hats power-up

Crunchyroll

Elbaf is the land of Usopp’s dreams. Ever since he met Dorry and Brogy in Little Garden, he wanted to visit the land of honorable warriors. After all, Usopp’s biggest dream is to be a brave warrior of the sea.

It’s possible he will learn new things during the arc which will help him improve his overall powers. Furthermore, the crew gets new powers in almost every arc. Since Elbaf is the land of warriors, we might have some amazing Straw Hat moments waiting for us.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prince Loki introduction

Crunchyroll

So far, the only thing we know about Prince Loki is that he proposed to Lola but got rejected. Big Mom wanted an alliance with the Giants but after her daughter rejected the Prince and ran away, the Giants became her enemy.

One Piece has only revealed his silhouette. Additionally, fans will learn more about the royal family and whether or not they’re potential allies or enemies.

Revealing the fate of Kid Pirates

Crunchyroll

After they suffer a crushing defeat against Shanks, the crew’s status is unknown. Shanks uses Divine Departure to defeat Kid and Killer and knock them unconscious. The rest of the crew appears to drown in the sea after Dorry and Brogy land a final blow. Although their chances of survival are slim, the series has yet to confirm their death.

Article continues after ad

One Piece manga will soon begin a new arc, but before that, it revealed Shanks’ true strength. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on Iron Giant’s name and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.