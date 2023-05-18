Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Tatsuya Kitna teases lyrics for opening song

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is less than two months away, and it’s already generating a lot of hype with its character designs and cast and theme song announcements. Here’s the latest update on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opening theme song, ” “Ao no Sumika” (Blue House).

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is all set to release on 6 July 2023. Fans have been eagerly awaiting to watch the younger version of Gojo, his friendship with Geto, as well as his fight with Toji.

Last week, the official website of Jujutsu Kaisen announced the theme song artists and titles. Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song, “Ao no Sumika” (Blue House).

If you’re wanting to know more about the theme song, then read on.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opening song is about Gojo’s and Geto’s friendship

Tatsuya Kitani shared that “Ao no Sumika” will focus on Gojo’s point of view of his younger days at Jujutsu Tech High School. The song feels nostalgic as he reminisces about his best friend Suguru Geto who walked away from the Jujutsu world and followed the path of evil.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie, although Yuuta had defeated Geto, the latter was still alive. Gojo had to deal the finishing blow, killing his best friend for the sake of justice.

Gojo always appears to be a cheerful character, but the series has hinted several times that Geto’s actions and death always bothered him. Although the entire song has yet to be released, Kitani teases a part of it on the official website of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The translated version of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opening song

“The day I felt like I could go anywhere without anything blocking my world.

No matter how close “I” and “you” are, no matter how much I feel like we are looking at the same future, the day I learned that we are definitely different beings.

A day when I was overwhelmed by a mistake that I could never recover from and a loss that I could never touch again.

Sometimes I take out and look at the irreplaceable memories of spring in such a life.

Reflecting both the colour of sweet recollection and the colour of bitter regret, it becomes a stick for the heart after becoming an “adult”.

It is a song of a human being who walked like that.”

Click here to visit the official website of Jujutsu Kaisen for more information. You can also check out our other anime coverage below:

