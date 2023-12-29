The latest season ends with a lot of unanswered questions – so will there be a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been an epic journey for anime fans. With stellar animation, an explosive soundtrack, and intense fight scenes, the series provides everything Shonen fans can hope for and more. Adapting two arcs from the manga, the series features Gojo’s high school days in the first five episodes while the rest of the season adapts the Shibuya Incident arc.

Both arcs are terribly brutal as they plunge fan-favorite characters into more and more darkness. The series airs its final episode of the second season this week, leaving behind a lot of unanswered questions. The episode features a bunch of shocking events, so it’s clear that the story isn’t over.

Pseudo-Geto’s real identity and his plans, Yuta’s unexpected arrival, and his desire to kill Yuji, as well as Gojo’s status, all remain a mystery. Delve deeper to find out if there will be a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Is there going to be a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

After the Season 2 finale was officially broadcast in Japan, the production studio released a teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. The sequel season is called the Culling Game arc.

On December 20, Studio MAPPA officially announced that they were working on the production of the next installment of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. However, the teaser wasn’t released until the Season 2 finale was aired. Here’s a look at the teaser:

Is there a release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

As of December 2023, there has been no announcement about a release date or a release window. Therefore, judging by the gap between the first and second seasons, fans can expect the upcoming season to release in three to four years.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga debuted in 2018 and is still ongoing. Although Gege Akutami hinted that the manga will likely end in 2024, nothing has been set in stone yet. The series made its anime debut in 2020, and the second season aired in 2023. There was also a prequel movie which hit the theatres in 2021.

Which manga arcs will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 cover?

Although Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is officially called the Culling Game arc, the manga has two arcs before that: Itadori’s Extermination and the Perfect Preparation. With Gojo sealed away and casualties far more than the Jujustu world had ever anticipated, Japan has been plunged into chaos.

Without Gojo to keep them in check, Season 2 ends with the top brass passing down several orders as per Jujutsu regulations. They confirm Geto’s survival, and he is sentenced to death again. Gojo has been branded a traitor and is banished from the Jujutsu world. Removing his seal is a serious offense.

Masamichi Yaga is blamed for inciting Geto and Gojo to start the Shibuya Incident and receives the death penalty. Yuji, whose death penalty was revoked thanks to Gojo, is again sentenced to death, and his executioner is Yuta.

The third season will feature the internal strife in the Jujutsu world as well as shed more light on Psuedo-Geto’s plans. Click here to find out more about the Culling Game arc.

