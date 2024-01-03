Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 24 this week?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 just made Yuta’s anime debut in the main story – here’s why there’s no Episode 24 this week.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 adapts two manga arcs in the most beautiful and creative way possible. With stellar animation, an explosive soundtrack, and thrilling fight scenes, the series provides everything Shonen fans can hope for and more.

Yuta Okkotsu made its highly anticipated anime debut in the main story last week. Episode 23 also features his desire to kill Yuji, so much so that he doesn’t hesitate to enter a Binding Vow with the elders. As fans are aware, if Yuta were to break the Binding Vow, then he would die.

This means he’s determined to execute Yuji. Not to mention, there are still many unanswered questions that anime-only fans have no clue about. However, amid all the chaos, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 doesn’t release Episode 24 this week. Delve deeper to find out why.

Where is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 24?

New Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episodes air every Thursday and are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, the official website of JJK reveals preview stills every Wednesday. However, there won’t be any Jujutsu Kaisen Season Episode 24 since the series only has 23 episodes.

Unlike the first season, which had 24 episodes, the second season wrapped up both arcs in just 23 episodes. After the Season 2 finale was officially broadcast in Japan, the production studio released a teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. The teaser confirms the Culling Game arc for the sequel season.

On December 20, Studio MAPPA officially announced that they were working on the production of the next installment of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. However, the teaser wasn’t released until the Season 2 finale was aired.

Currently, there’s been no confirmation about the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. Jujutsu Kaisen manga debuted in 2018 and is still ongoing. Although Gege Akutami hinted that the manga will likely end in 2024, their ending has not yet been confirmed.

Furthermore, the series made its anime debut in 2020, and the second season aired in 2023. There was also a prequel movie which hit the theatres in 2021. Judging by the gap between season 1 and season 2, fans can expect the upcoming season to release in two to four years.

Here’s a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 teaser:

