Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Release date & spoilers

Things have gotten worse for Yuji as he continues to lose his loved ones in the Shibuya Arc. After the tear-jerking 19th episode, here’s all the release date details and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20.

The recent episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 are undoubtedly heart-wrenching, and the dark fantasy anime’s tragedies aren’t stopping any time soon.

Whether it is Gojo getting sealed or Nanami and Nobara getting brutally killed, we have seen it all. The entire JJK fandom is concerned for Yuji’s mental health now, as he is the one who is going through these nightmares without getting a small break.

The upcoming episode will bring the aftermath of Yuji’s partners-in-crime’s death, so without any further ado, let’s delve deeper and find out its release date and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will be released on Crunchyroll on Thursday, December 7, 2023, for fans worldwide. New episodes of JJK Season 2 drop on the streaming platform every Thursday after its official release in Japan. Here’s the time schedule that you need to follow to watch the episode in your time zone:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will kickstart from Nobara’s death scene. Nobara lies down in front of Yuji, who is trying to adjust to reality. He starts getting flashbacks from their time together.

After the memories disappear, Yuji tries calling Nobara by her name to see if this is just a nightmare. However, when Nobara doesn’t respond, he stands there with his broken heart. On the other side, Mahito returns to consciousness and feels proud of himself. Taking advantage of the situation, he unleashes Black Flash on Yuji, and as the boy is not in the correct state of mind, he cannot dodge the attack.

Mahito then starts thinking that Yuji is similar to him as he doesn’t give a second thought before killing people; the latter doesn’t think twice before saving people. The episode will see Yuji getting impacted physically and mentally by Mahito’s attacks.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

